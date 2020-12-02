Open Menu

Windmill house once rented by Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller asks $12M

The home sits on five secluded acres of land outside Amagansett

Dec.December 02, 2020 05:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe with 64 Deep Lane (Getty, Realtor)

The famous windmill house outside Amagansett where Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller hid out from the press in 1957 is on the market.

The 1830-built home at 64 Deep Lane is asking $11.5 million, according to listing in Realtor.com. The actual house was a real working windmill in a past life, and was converted to a home in the 1950s by the founder of the Fabergé perfume company, Samuel Rubin. It totals 1,300 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home is on five acres.

There is also a studio and a two-car garage on the property, which isn’t fenced in from the surrounding wilderness. It’s not uncommon to see wild turkeys, deer and other local fauna around there, said listing agent Bobby Rosenbaum. The movie star and famed playwright reportedly would sneak off to the home from another one they rented nearby.

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.