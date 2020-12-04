Open Menu

Kate Winslet letting go of Chelsea penthouse

The actress has used the pad as a rental since 2012

New York /
Dec.December 04, 2020 08:50 AM
TRD Staff
532 West 22nd Street and Kate Winslet (Google Maps; Getty)

When it comes to her Manhattan penthouse, Kate Winslet is jumping ship.

The luxury apartment, located at 532 West 22nd Street, is asking $5.7 million, and a team from Douglas Elliman has the listing, Variety reported.

The award-winning English actress, star of “Titanic” and “Sense and Sensibility,” bought the 3,000 square foot penthouse in 2004 for $4.995 million, with her now-ex husband, director Sam Mendes. After the two divorced in 2012, Winslet bought out his stake and has been operating the property as a rental. In 2012, the monthly rent was listed as $30,000, according to the Daily News.

The three-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom residence has an open floor plan, 13-foot ceilings and oversized windows that let in light from three sides. The kitchen has a butcher block kitchen counter, recessed cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The master bathroom boasts a clawfoot bathtub and wainscoting panels to complete a vintage vibe. The upstairs — which can be used as a den or an additional bedroom — opens onto a nearly 1,600-square-foot terrace, with views of the High Line.

Winslet currently lives on a multi-acre estate from the 1700s in southern England, which overlooks Chichester Harbor. There, she is currently fighting local authorities for a permit to build a sea wall, which would protect her secluded brick Georgian abode from the crashing waves.

[Variety] — Georgia Kromrei 

