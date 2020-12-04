Open Menu

Ken Griffin continues buying spree with $25M Miami Beach parcel

Citadel founder also owns massive assemblage in Palm Beach, penthouses at Faena House

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 02:56 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken Griffin and lots on Star Island Drive (Citadel, Google Maps)

Ken Griffin and lots on Star Island Drive (Citadel, Google Maps)

 

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin has purchased another property on Star Island, likely completing his assemblage there, The Real Deal has learned.

Griffin acquired 10 Star Island Drive for $25 million, according to sources. A deed for the transaction shows Star West Property LLC sold 10 Star Island Drive to Florida Way Charter LLC, a Delaware company.

All told, Griffin has likely spent about $95 million on the Star Island properties. A company tied to the Citadel founder and CEO paid $37 million for the double lot at 11 and 12 Star Island Drive in August. He’s also reportedly the buyer of 13 Star Island Drive, which was previously linked to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. That deal closed for $32.5 million.

The Star Island assemblage isn’t the first for Griffin in South Florida: He’s spent more than $350 million on land in Palm Beach, on top of the $60 million he paid for two penthouses at Faena House. His Chicago-based hedge fund began operating a temporary trading room in Palm Beach at the start of the pandemic, and Griffin, a Daytona Beach native, has donated tens of millions of dollars to the expansion and renovation of the Norton Museum of Art in nearby West Palm Beach.

Griffin, who’s worth about $15 billion, owns some of the most expensive residential properties around the world, including in Manhattan, Chicago and London. In 2019, he closed on a $240 million apartment at New York City’s 220 Central Park South, breaking the record for the most expensive residential transaction recorded in the U.S.

The ultra-luxury single-family home market has been incredibly active in Miami Beach and Palm Beach in recent months. On Star Island alone, former U.S. ambassador Paul Cejas sold his waterfront mansion to a private equity investor for $20.1 million in September, and the mansion at 14 Star Island Drive closed for $24 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Ken GriffinMiami Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel
    Steve Witkoff and 4766 North Bay Road (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Steve Witkoff buys waterfront Miami Beach lot for $8M

    Steve Witkoff buys waterfront Miami Beach lot for $8M
    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M
    Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

    Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave
    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

    Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss
    Phil Collins trying to evict ex-wife from Miami Beach mansion

    Phil Collins trying to evict ex-wife from Miami Beach mansion

    Phil Collins trying to evict ex-wife from Miami Beach mansion
    Michael Shvo and a rendering of the project

    Michael Shvo’s proposed Miami Beach tower gets haircut and approval

    Michael Shvo’s proposed Miami Beach tower gets haircut and approval
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.