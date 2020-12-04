Open Menu

Lawsuit targets Trump for “fraudulent” rent overcharge scheme

Former tenants of Brooklyn buildings once owned by the Trumps seek class-action status

New York /
Dec.December 04, 2020 12:30 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump and 1483 Shore Parkway in Brooklyn (Getty; Google Maps)

President Donald Trump and 1483 Shore Parkway in Brooklyn (Getty; Google Maps)

Former residents of buildings previously owned by the Trump family have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, seeking restitution for a rent overcharge scheme that affected as many as 14,000 tenants over more than a decade.

In the lawsuit, which amended an initial complaint filed in October, the 20 named plaintiffs seek class-action status, the New York Times first reported. A favorable ruling for the tenants could open up the Trump Organization to paying the extra rent, plus interest and treble damages.

The apartment buildings belonged to Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, a prolific developer in Brooklyn and Queens.

The rental increases were carried out by padding invoices for improvements like boilers, using a company, All County, as an intermediary, the lawsuit alleges. Invoices for the repairs were inflated from 20 to 50 percent, allowing the property owner to hike rents, lawyers for the tenants allege. The rents remained high even after the buildings were sold in 2004 to Cammeby’s International, a firm led by Ruby Schron, one of the largest apartment owners in New York City.

The alleged scheme was first uncovered by a lengthy Times investigation in 2018.

The lawsuit said the inflated rent increases amounted to a scheme to “systematically cheat and steal from the tenants of rent regulated buildings,” and called the defendants’ actions “fraudulent, deceptive” and “thieving.”

A spokesperson for the Trump family told the Times the lawsuit was “completely frivolous,” and noted that the it was initially filed exactly one month before the general election.

“Not only are the allegations completely unsupported by any evidence, but they relate to events which go back nearly 30 years — yet were never once raised by anyone at any time only to be conveniently filed just one month before the 2020 presidential election,” the spokesperson, Kimberly Benza, said in a statement.

This lawsuit comes as the Trump Organization also contends with a New York state investigation into whether Trump inflated the value of four of its properties in order to secure financing and tax breaks.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDonald Trumprent regulation

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

    Blackstone acquires $358M warehouse portfolio

    Blackstone acquires $358M warehouse portfolio
    Simon and David Reuben with 20 East 76th Street (Getty; Google Maps)

    Reuben Brothers pick up Surrey Hotel at a discount

    Reuben Brothers pick up Surrey Hotel at a discount
    David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 10 West 65th Street (REIT; Google Maps)

    David Bistricer’s latest brush-up with New York’s rent law

    David Bistricer’s latest brush-up with New York’s rent law
    Multifamily sector beating the odds

    Multifamily sector beating the odds

    Multifamily sector beating the odds
    The home improvement retailer will stay in it's Flatiron location (Google Maps)

    Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store

    Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store
    President Donald Trump (Getty)

    Realtor groups sue to block federal eviction ban

    Realtor groups sue to block federal eviction ban
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.