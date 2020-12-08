Open Menu

Brown Harris Stevens to offer loans to clients

Brokerage partnering with lenders to front staging costs, bridge loans for sellers

New York /
Dec.December 08, 2020 07:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
BHS CEO Bess Freedman (Getty)

BHS CEO Bess Freedman (Getty)

Brown Harris Stevens is debuting a suite of lending programs to front cash to its brokers’ clients.

Programs the firm announced Tuesday include a pre-market home improvement and staging service for sellers called Curate and a bridge-lending option for buyers who would otherwise have to sell their current home before buying.

The company said the services would launch in all its markets this month. The debut comes as some lenders are balking at providing loans particularly in dense urban markets such as New York City.

In the first months of the pandemic, rival brokerage Compass scaled back similar lending programs before restarting them in the summer with a few caveats, such as suspending agents from the services if two or more clients failed to list or repay the funds.

Matt Leone, BHS’ head of business development, said this was the right moment for the new lending services because sellers needed help in this “economically challenging time.”

“[It] allows our clients to have more options,” he said.

Read more

Leone noted that the expansion was in the works prior to the pandemic at the request of agents, but that it took time to find the right partner. That partner is concierge platform Zoom Casa and its lending partners.

Notably, BHS’ bridge lending will have the capacity to offer buyers credit up to $25 million at interest rates averaging around 6.5 percent. Zoom Casa will facilitate these loans from other lenders, Leone explained. He said the roster of lenders behind the bridge loans is still being finalized.

For projects such as renovating kitchens, installing flooring, painting and decluttering, BHS’ Curate will cover the costs, vendor selection and project management of pre-market improvements through Zoom Casa’s platform.

Both lending programs will be available to clients who sign an exclusive agreement with BHS agents. For sellers who opt to use Curate, the loan will be due upon the termination of the exclusive listing agreement with BHS agents.

Compass’ lending programs launched in 2018 with a home-improvement service called Concierge that covered sellers’ staging costs and recouped funds when the home sold. Last year it began offering bridge loans to sellers.

Those services have been a boon for the brokerage’s recruiting. Last summer, major BHS producer Rachel Glazer moved to Compass, citing its Concierge program as a big factor.

“No other brokerage offers anything like that,” she said at the time.

Compass said that Concierge was used on 17.5 percent of its listings last year and agents who use the program increase their listings by 47 percent, on average, over three months.

Until now, Compass was the only brokerage in New York City offering lending to its agents’ clients, but nationally a growing number of brokerages are launching bridge loan programs. The rationale is that the service allows buyers to purchase a home before their old one sells, making them more competitive buyers.

When asked whether BHS launched its lending programs as a way of retaining agents in the city, Leone said, “I think everything we do is a recruiting and retention tool. … I call it doing your job.”

“We’re doing it solely because agents have said it’s important,” he said.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrokerageBrown Harris Stevens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rachel Glazer (Credit: BHS)

    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass

    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup

    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup

    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    Bess Freedman and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Studio Scrivo)

    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors

    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
    Clockwise from top left: Anthony Marino, Lori Glick, Gabriel Liebowitz, Tamara Marotta, Emma Kerins, Sharron Burroughs-Clarke, Heather Cella and Lauren Schaffer

    And the resi “deal of the year” winners are…

    And the resi “deal of the year” winners are…
    Emily Giske, Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman, Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens and Pam Liebman, CEO of the Corcoran Group (ERG Advisors, Douglas Elliman, Brown Harris Stevens, Corcoran Group)

    NYC’s biggest brokerages take on Albany

    NYC’s biggest brokerages take on Albany
    RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos with the RE/Max headquarters at 5075 South Syracuse Street in Colorado (Credit: Facebook, Re/Max)

    RE/MAX revenue rebounds as firm prepares to sublease HQ

    RE/MAX revenue rebounds as firm prepares to sublease HQ
    Oxford Property Group CEO Adam Mahfouda and (inset) the late Bianka Yankov (Mahfouda courtesy of Propco Holdings, iStock, Linkedin)

    Oxford Property Group acquires Spire, expands to nearly 800 agents

    Oxford Property Group acquires Spire, expands to nearly 800 agents
    Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman (iStock)

    BHS gives employees Election Day off

    BHS gives employees Election Day off
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.