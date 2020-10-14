Open Menu

Compass lending service sues Nile Niami over Bel Air mansion

Brokerage’s Concierge unit says spec developer hasn’t repaid $200K loan to help ready $65M property for sale

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 14, 2020 03:25 PM
By Matt Blake Research By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami and his Bel Air spec home (Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images, Juwan Li and Marc Angeles)
Nile Niami and his Bel Air spec home (Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images, Juwan Li and Marc Angeles)

Compass is suing spec mansion developer Nile Niami, alleging he failed to repay a $200,000 loan that was meant to help ready a massive Bel Air home for sale.

Compass Concierge, which fronts money to homeowners who are listing their properties, alleges its loan agreement on the 28,000-square-foot mansion at 627 Carcassonne Road expired in July. The brokerage, which appears to have loaned Niami the money in late August 2019, filed the suit Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Niami listed the mansion for $65 million in October 2019, but it was later taken off the market. Aaron Kirman of Compass was the listing agent on the property, and the Aaron Kirman Group is still publicizing the palatial property designed by architect Paul McClean, on its website.

On Wednesday, a Compass spokesperson said that “while our policy is that we do not comment on pending litigation, in this particular matter we believe that a settlement is imminent.”

Niami could not be reached for comment.

The home — which is an off-market listing — has nine bedrooms, a hair salon, massage studio and meditation room among other amenities.

According to the suit, Compass provided advisory and consulting services to “assist with securing a contractor, negotiate competitive service pricings, and ready the subject property for marketing and sale.”

Compass said it was still entitled to the full $200,000 back if the home was not sold by July. The company asserts it has “not received any response to multiple written demands” to Niami.

The residential brokerage reinstated Concierge in June after pausing because of the pandemic.

An outsized character even by Los Angeles standards, Niami has attracted attention for his over-the-top properties, the most famous being a Bel Air spec mansion he marketed for $500 million and calls “The One.”

The developer also marketed a Beverly Hills mansion for $100 million, which he called The Opus, and whose eyebrow-arching promotional video included scantily dressed women adorned with gold paint and glitter. Joseph Englanoff, a financier of the project, bought the mansion in February for around $40 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CompassLA Luxury ListingNile Niami

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Tami Halton Pardee, Chris Cortazzo, and Kurt Rappaport (Credit: OGUT/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, and Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals

LA’s market makers: A ranking of top resi agents by on-market deals
Real estate brokerages in Los Angeles and elsewhere have made shifts in their business over the last five months that could be for the long-term.

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage
Kurt Wisner and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

TRD analysis: How Compass came to dominate one of LA’s hottest neighborhoods

TRD analysis: How Compass came to dominate one of LA’s hottest neighborhoods
Tomer Fridman and Brielle Cohen (Credit: Compass and iStock)

Tomer Fridman hit with lawsuit over commission split

Tomer Fridman hit with lawsuit over commission split
Hiten Samtani, Sally Forster Jones, Santiago Arana, and Aaron Kirman

For top LA resi agents, it’s strictly posi vibes

For top LA resi agents, it’s strictly posi vibes
Hiten Samtani, Sally Forster Jones, Santiago Arana, and Aaron Kirman

Don’t miss LA’s top dealmakers on Monday’s TRD Talk

Don’t miss LA’s top dealmakers on Monday’s TRD Talk
The living room at the Opus (Credit: JIM BARTSCH via Forbes)

Spec mansion marketing shifts from champagne fridge to organic pantry

Spec mansion marketing shifts from champagne fridge to organic pantry
Kofi Nartey (Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Side Deal: Kofi Nartey bolts Compass for VC-backed rival

Side Deal: Kofi Nartey bolts Compass for VC-backed rival
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.