The Goddess of Pop’s former La Gorce Island home in Miami Beach has a new owner.

Hospitality mogul Keith Menin purchased the waterfront mansion at 64 La Gorce Circle via 64 LaGorce LLC, a Delaware company, he said. Listing brokerage Douglas Elliman said the property sold for $17 million.

Cher, who is now based in California, owned the home between 1993 and 1996. The award-winning singer, actress and TV personality sold it in 1996 for $4.35 million.

Property records show LaGorce 64 LLC, led by Jonathan Chogui, sold the property in the latest deal. Menin said he plans to do a light renovation of the property, and his wife, Evelyn will handle the interior design. Evelyn, a licensed real estate agent, also represented the buyer.

The 11,460-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath. It includes a guest home, courtyards, a gym, bar, home office, pool and dock. The property was developed in 1953 and expanded throughout the years. The 29,508-square-foot lot has 160 feet of water frontage.

Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. It hit the market in August for $22 million.

Nearby, a member of the Jack Parker real estate family bought the waterfront teardown at 66 La Gorce Circle for $7.5 million last month.

Menin recently sold the waterfront mansion at 2318 North Bay Road for $23.5 million, marking one of a handful of waterfront luxury homes he’s sold over the past two years.

The Miami-based Menin Hospitality principal, who is a nephew of developer Russell Galbut, is developing Natiivo Miami, a mixed-use project in downtown Miami that will include the Gale Miami Hotel and Residences.