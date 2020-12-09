Open Menu

New tactic to sell Trump’s childhood home: GoFundMe

Home would be gifted to president if $3M is raised

Dec.December 09, 2020 09:16 AM
TRD Staff
President Donald Trump and 85-15 Wareham Place in Queens (Photos via Getty; Wikipedia Commons)

Donald Trump’s childhood home is on the market, but the seller has only one owner in mind: the president himself.

The owner is starting a crowdfunding campaign to raise $3 million. Once the goal is met, the seller plans to gift the five-bedroom Tudor in Jamaica Estates to the outgoing president, the New York Times reported.

The effort is the latest in a number of attempts to re-sell the modest house at a profit.

The house was put up for auction last fall, but failed to meet the reserve price, Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, which has represented the property in three past auctions, told the Times.

More recently, the home, located at 85-15 Wareham Place, was flipped to cash in on Trump’s presidency.

Just before his 2017 inauguration it was sold for about $1.4 million — about 78 percent higher than the $782,500 it fetched in 2008. That buyer quickly unloaded it to the most recent owner for $2.14 million at auction.

The ultimate goal of the seller now is not necessarily to have Trump move back to the property, but to donate it to a charity of his choosing, or install a presidential library. The president’s own charity, the Trump Foundation, was dissolved last year after he admitted using its funds to promote his campaign and pay off business debts. Trump has changed his primary residence to Florida.

[NYT] — Sasha Jones

