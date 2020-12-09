Open Menu

SoftBank-backed online lender SoFi eyes IPO

Company has raised $3B since 2011

National /
Dec.December 09, 2020 06:50 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto (Getty; iStock)

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto (Getty; iStock)

 

Online lender Social Finance, or SoFi, is the latest SoftBank-backed startup to eye a public offering through a blank-check company.

The San Francisco-based company has held talks with several special purpose acquisition companies about an IPO, reported CNBC. SoFi did not comment.

CEO Anthony Noto, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has previously said that going public is a goal. SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has publicly said he expects several of the Vision Fund’s investments to go public in the next year.

Read more

SoFi appears to be capitalizing on a hot IPO market, fueled in part by special purpose acquisition companies. United Wholesale Mortgage and Finance of America are two lenders going public through SPACs. Some 208 blank-check companies have raised $70 billion so far this year, according to SPAC Research.

Rocket Companies, the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, also went public in August. On Wednesday, the stock closed just over $21 pr share, up from its IPO price of $18.

This year, SoftBank-backed insurance startup Lemonade went public, as did Beike Zhaofang, a Chinese real estate platform. iBuyer Opendoor and View, a smart-glass maker, are planning SPAC IPOs. Compass recently hired bankers ahead of a potential IPO next year.

Founded in 2011, SoFi found a niche after the 2008 financial crisis when many banks pulled back on consumer lending. It has raised $3 billion from investors including SoftBank, which provided $1 billion in 2015.

The company was most recently valued at $4.3 billion, after raising $500 million from the private equity firm Silver Lake in 2017. Last year, it raised $500 million at the same valuation from the Qatar Investment Authority.

[CNBC] — E.B. Solomont




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Mortgage LendingProptechResidential Real Estatesoftbank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    41-09 to 41-31 Haight Street and 159 West 53rd Street (Google Maps)

    Mid-market investment sales top $100M

    Mid-market investment sales top $100M
    (Anthony Fomin via Unsplash)

    Mortgage applications fall after nearly a month of gains

    Mortgage applications fall after nearly a month of gains
    Gotham Organization CEO David L. Picket and renderings of the (Photos via Gotham; FXCollaborative)

    Brooklynites sue Landmarks over “devastating” 265-foot project

    Brooklynites sue Landmarks over “devastating” 265-foot project
    Toll Brothers CEO Douglas Yearley (iStock; Toll Brothers)

    Toll Brothers sales jump amid booming housing market

    Toll Brothers sales jump amid booming housing market
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty)

    Robert Reffkin on what Compass IPO means for agents: “Anything”

    Robert Reffkin on what Compass IPO means for agents: “Anything”
    308 W. 133rd Street (Google Maps, iStock)

    Lender to Harlem developer: Pay back $26M loan plus fees

    Lender to Harlem developer: Pay back $26M loan plus fees
    The Standish condominium and One Prospect Park West (Corcoran, One Prospect Park West, iStock)

    $88M worth of Brooklyn luxury deals inked last week

    $88M worth of Brooklyn luxury deals inked last week
    157 West 57th and 1045 Madison Avenue (Photos via Christian de Portzamparc; The Benson)

    Deeply discounted One57 condo tops Manhattan’s luxury deals last week

    Deeply discounted One57 condo tops Manhattan’s luxury deals last week
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.