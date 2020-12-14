Two pieces of the city’s redevelopment of the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center in the Bronx made the list of 10 largest projects filed in the five boroughs in November.

“The Peninsula” project aims to transform the five-acre Spofford property into a mixed-use live-work community. The campus would eventually feature 740 units of affordable housing, 52,000 square feet of recreational space and 49,000 square feet of light industrial space.

Gary Barnett-led Extell Development’s 534-key hotel project in the Diamond District also made the list.

Seven of the 10 applications on the list had a multifamily component.

The full list of November’s top 10 biggest real estate projects is below:

1. 1223 Spofford Avenue, Bronx

The largest project application filed was for a 13-story, 224-unit mixed-use building, by the city Economic Development Corporation. The 185,338-square-foot building would include a 2,500-square-foot community facility, according to the filing. The project is part of the Peninsula development.

2. 32 West 48th Street, Manhattan

Extell Development plans to build a 33-story, 168,897-square-foot hotel in the Diamond District. The building would include 534 rooms along with retail space, a restaurant/bar, a gym and a lobby, according to the plan. It took several years for the New York-based developer to assemble the site, as well as the air rights. The proposed hotel would connect West 48th Street to the diamond block on West 47th Street.

3. 153-10 88th Avenue, Queens

Zara Realty, under the entity Rufus King Park Development Company, is planning a nine-story, 223-unit mixed-income development in Jamaica. The proposed 157,265-square-foot building includes 6,569 square feet of community space such as a resident lounge and a gym, according to the filing.

4. 38-20 Parsons Boulevard, Queens

Kenneth Liu with Eastone Parsons Holding plans to build a seven-story, 175-unit apartment building in Flushing. The 155,389-square-foot building would include nearly 36,000 square feet of community facility, such as parking garages, a bike storage, a children’s room, a business center, a conference room, a lounge and a gym. Last year, Eastone Parsons Holding purchased the former synagogue from Temple Gates of Prayer for $37.5 million.

5. 1201 Spofford Avenue, Bronx

This is another piece of the Peninsula project, filed by the EDC. The 16-story, 129,277-square-foot building would include 135 apartments and 6,386-square-foot of community space, such as an amenity room, a play room and a gym.

6. 1504 Macombs Road, Bronx

KIPP NYC, a charter school network, plans to build a six-story, 78,450-square-foot school building on the two lots that the group purchased for $21.5 million in July. KIPP Elements Primary School at 338 East 146th Street and KIPP All Middle School at 2502 Lorillard Place will be relocated to 1504 Macombs Road, according to the Bronx Times.

7. 126 East 86th Street, Manhattan

Rybak Development plans to build a 20-story mixed-use building on this Upper East Side site, which the Brooklyn-based developer recently purchased for $26 million. The proposed 77,326-square-foot building includes 32 apartments and about 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

8. 182-11 Eastern Road, Queens

Logan Property, which shares the address with Logan Bus Company at 97-14 Atlantic Avenue in Queens, plans to build a two-story, 56,232-square-foot building to house a car repair shop and accessory offices.

9. 26 Sherman Avenue, Manhattan

Shloime Gross, through the entity 26 Sherman Residence, plans to construct an eight-story, mixed-use building in the Inwood neighborhood. The 47,966-square-foot building would include 59 apartments, along with 7,538 square feet of commercial space and about 500 square feet of community space.

10. 1591 Jesup Avenue, Bronx

Gjushi Construction, under the entity Jesup Development, plans to build an eight-story, 43,411-square-foot building in the Morris Heights neighborhood. The building would include 59 residential units along with 3,623 square feet of community space.