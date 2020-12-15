Open Menu

Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh join $650M hotel fund

Fund is targeting opportunistic hotel deals

National /
Dec.December 15, 2020 03:34 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh (Getty)

Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh (Getty)

Retired baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez found his latest real estate investment.

Rodriguez’s A-Rod Corp and joint venture partner Adi Chugh of Maverick Commercial Properties are investing in CGI Merchant Group’s $650 million Hospitality Opportunity Fund. The two partners will help CGI with its investment strategy, expand its debt capital market capabilities and aid in acquiring trophy properties, according to a press release.

The hotel market has been hit especially hard during the pandemic, with some properties closing permanently and lenders taking over from overleveraged borrowers.

“Citywise, we’re looking at the major markets where we expect the resurgence of the local and international traveler,” Chugh told The Real Deal, referring to assets that have struggled during Covid. The fund could hold onto properties for three to five years, or longer.

Miami-based CGI previously launched the fund to acquire distressed and value-add hotels in North America and the Caribbean over the next three years. The properties will be branded as Hilton hotels.

The Hospitality Opportunity Fund, also called the H-Fund, will purchase hotels in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean at discounted prices to what they would have sold for prior to the pandemic. It already acquired the Gabriel Hotel at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, CGI CEO Raoul Thomas told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported Rodriguez’s involvement in the fund. CGI previously owned the Gabriel.

Chugh said the fund is also looking to acquire additional properties in Miami.

Rodriguez acquired a stake in New York-based Maverick CP, a real estate private equity and debt advisory firm, earlier this year. Chugh and Rodriguez met about a year and a half ago through a mutual friend, Chugh said. He plans to move to South Florida within the next year, working closely with A-Rod Corp and CGI.

Rodriguez said in a statement that he is proud to be involved with CGI, which “is as focused on advancing the communities it calls home, as it is on financial returns.”

Rodriguez has been investing in commercial real estate for years, dating back to 2003. His Miami-based A-Rod Corp also houses Monument Capital Management, a multifamily real estate investment firm.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alex RodriguezCelebrity Real EstateDistressHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens (Paramount Realty, Getty)

    Trump GoFundMe update: $6K raised, $2.994M to go

    Trump GoFundMe update: $6K raised, $2.994M to go
    (iStock)

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
    Nicky Jam and his Miami Beach home (Getty, Prestige Realty Group)

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss
    Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 26 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Google Maps)

    Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property

    Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property
    Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner with 2318 North Bay Road (Getty)

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.