Open Menu

Developer Alex Sapir sells South Florida penthouse for $33M

Deal breaks down to $4,300 psf

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex Sapir and Arte by Antonio Citterio (Getty, Arte)

Alex Sapir and Arte by Antonio Citterio (Getty, Arte)

Alex Sapir’s Sapir Corp. sold the penthouse at its luxury oceanfront condo building in Surfside for $33 million, marking one of the most expensive condo sales to close this year.

A private equity executive paid cash for the 7,681-square-foot triplex condo at Arte by Antonio Citterio at 8955 Collins Avenue, which is record-breaking in Surfside at about $4,300 per square foot, Sapir said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

The closing adds to a seemingly endless stream of high-priced residential sales in South Florida in recent months, and marks another example of the spillover from the waterfront single-family home market.

Tara West of Douglas Elliman represented the developer, and Ryan Serhant of Serhant and Julian Cohen of Jills Zeder Group represented the buyer.

The penthouse has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and 6,260 square feet of terrace space, including a private rooftop pool. It was sold furnished by Visionnaire.

Sapir and his development partner, Giovanni Fasciano, declined to identify the buyer, but said the deal came together in the last three weeks. The $4,300 per-square-foot closing beats the previous Surfside record of $3,656 per foot, the developers said.

“The last three weeks have been really, really busy,” Fasciano said. Both said that interest in the 16-unit, 12-story building has increased during the pandemic, especially since Arte is a low density building.

“I think the market is at the point that if you don’t close quickly you can lose the transaction,” Sapir said, referring to the buyer frenzy. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin recently sold his Faena House in Miami Beach for $35 million, likely the highest price paid for a condo in South Florida this year.

Arte is just south of the Four Seasons Residences and Hotel at the Surf Club. It was completed a year ago and features an outdoor pool, indoor lap pool, a spa and fitness center, a tennis court, residents’ lounge and air conditioned parking. The building was designed by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel with Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design.

Property records show Bella Sapir, Alex Sapir’s mother, paid $11.2 million for unit 302 at Arte by Antonio Citterio. His sister, Ruth Sapir-Barinstein, closed on unit 301 for $10.9 million. She is a trustee of the Arte 301 Trust.

Seven units are occupied, including the penthouse, Sapir said. At the onset of the pandemic, the Sapir Corp. secured lender approval to rent the units to cover costs and provide flexibility, as well as approval for a 12-month extension to pay back a construction loan.

In August, Sapir Corp.’s Israeli bondholders overwhelmingly approved the company’s proposal to push back the maturity date of Sapir Corp.’s $44 million bond series from 2022 to 2025. In exchange, the company agreed to an immediate prepayment of about $8 million and a higher interest rate.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alex Sapirluxury condo marketSapirsurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Rotem Rosen, Zina Sapir, Tamir Sapir, Bella Sapir, Elena Sapir, and Alex Sapir (Credit: Getty Images)

    Alex Sapir accused of mismanaging family fortune amid feud with Rotem Rosen

    Alex Sapir accused of mismanaging family fortune amid feud with Rotem Rosen
    Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter of 2019

    Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter
    of 2019

    Sapir Corp. posts $7M loss in first quarter
    of 2019
    Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds

    Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds

    Alex Sapir borrows from father’s estate to pay off Israeli bonds
    Alex Sapir’s family closes on luxury condos at Sapir’s Miami development

    Alex Sapir’s family closes on luxury condos at Sapir’s Miami development

    Alex Sapir’s family closes on luxury condos at Sapir’s Miami development
    Photo illustration of Alex Sapir (iStock)

    Bondholders approve Sapir Corp debt restructuring

    Bondholders approve Sapir Corp debt restructuring
    Alex Sapir and the NoMo Soho hotel and Arte Surfside (Getty, NoMo SoHo, Arte)

    Sapir Corp seeks bondholder approval for $44M debt restructuring

    Sapir Corp seeks bondholder approval for $44M debt restructuring
    Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen (Getty)

    The Sapir & Rosen feud: Theft and betrayal at a family real estate empire

    The Sapir & Rosen feud: Theft and betrayal at a family real estate empire
    Alex Sapir and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Sapir by Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jack Guez/AFP)

    Sapir Corp goes private as shareholders approve buyout

    Sapir Corp goes private as shareholders approve buyout
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.