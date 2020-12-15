Open Menu

Billionaire Ken Griffin parting with Faena House penthouses in Miami Beach at a loss

Griffin paid $60M for both units in 2015

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken Griffin with Faena House at at 3315 Collins Avenue (Photos via Getty; Google Maps)

Ken Griffin with Faena House at at 3315 Collins Avenue (Photos via Getty; Google Maps)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is bidding adieu to the ultra luxury Faena House in Miami Beach.

Griffin sold his larger penthouse for $35 million and is in contract to sell his second penthouse, which is on the market for $12.5 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. He paid $60 million for both units in 2015. At the time, the sale was considered a record for residential real estate in South Florida, but both units were never combined.

Even if Griffin, the founder and CEO of his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, sold the second penthouse at asking price, he would still sell the units at a loss of at least $12.5 million.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller of the larger unit, a four-bedroom, 7,433-square-foot condo. Ryan Mendell of Maxwell E. Realty is representing Griffin in the sale of penthouse B, a three-bedroom, 4,243-square-foot unit.

Alexander declined to comment on the deal. Mendell could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 44-unit Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue, was developed by Alan Faena and investor Len Blavatnik.

In September, the condo association sued the developer, general contractor and subcontractors for a laundry list of alleged construction defects at the 17-story building, including a broken elevator in the penthouse, missing art, cracking in the concrete and chalky paint.

Some owners at Faena House, including Griffin, also have opposed the planned development of a 250-foot tall tower next door, to be developed by developer Vlad Doronin and investor Blavatnik.

Griffin, a Daytona Beach native, has been assembling land in both Palm Beach and Miami Beach where he’s planning to build multimillion-dollar waterfront mansions. His Chicago-based Citadel Securities began operating a temporary trading room in Palm Beach at the start of the pandemic.

On Miami Beach’s Star Island, Griffin has likely spent about $95 million on four waterfront lots, most recently shelling out $25 million for 10 Star Island Drive.

On the island of Palm Beach, Griffin has paid more than $350 million for land.

He owns some of the most expensive residential properties around the world, including in Manhattan, Chicago and London. In 2019, he closed on a $240 million apartment at New York City’s 220 Central Park South, breaking the record for the most expensive residential transaction recorded in the U.S.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Faena Houseken griffinmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alan Faena and 4731 Pine Tree Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Alan Faena sells waterfront Pine Tree Drive mansion for $13M

    Alan Faena sells waterfront Pine Tree Drive mansion for $13M
    Wayne M. Pathman and 1511 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Redfin, Pathman Lewis, LLP)

    Attorney Wayne Pathman sells Sunset Islands mansion for $13M

    Attorney Wayne Pathman sells Sunset Islands mansion for $13M
    (Google Maps)

    $35M closing at Faena House leads Miami’s weekly condo sales

    $35M closing at Faena House leads Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

    28-year-old music manager Myles Shear buys Miami Beach home

    28-year-old music manager Myles Shear buys Miami Beach home
    45 East Dilido Drive in Miami Beach (LPG for Douglas Elliman)

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M
    An Altmed Müv dispensary in Apollo Beach (Altmed, iStock)

    Miami Beach faces new legal challenges over medical marijuana restrictions

    Miami Beach faces new legal challenges over medical marijuana restrictions
    Rendering of Byron Carlyle Cultural Center, with Matis Cohen, Jared Galbut and Keith Menin (Miami Beach City Commission)

    Menin Hospitality’s Byron Carlyle Theater redevelopment vote shelved until February

    Menin Hospitality’s Byron Carlyle Theater redevelopment vote shelved until February
    Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner with 2318 North Bay Road (Getty)

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.