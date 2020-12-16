Steve Nash is planning on living close enough to walk to work.

The former NBA player turned coach of the Brooklyn Nets closed on a 20-foot wide townhouse in Cobble Hill for $5 million, or about $1,190 per square foot, according to the New York Post.

The 4,200-square-foot home on Amity Street has a landscaped rear garden, roof deck and a finished basement.

Nash is getting the five-bedroom house at a discounted price, compared to last year’s ask of $6.49 million. But his purchase price was steeper than the recent average in the borough. Of Brooklyn luxury homes, or those asking above $2 million, the average price per square foot was $838 last week. It’s unclear when Nash inked the contract for the townhouse.

[NYP] — Erin Hudson