Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M

The five-bedroom home in Cobble Hill was originally asking $6.49M

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2020 06:10 PM
TRD Staff
Steve Nash and his townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

Steve Nash is planning on living close enough to walk to work.

The former NBA player turned coach of the Brooklyn Nets closed on a 20-foot wide townhouse in Cobble Hill for $5 million, or about $1,190 per square foot, according to the New York Post.

The 4,200-square-foot home on Amity Street has a landscaped rear garden, roof deck and a finished basement.

Nash is getting the five-bedroom house at a discounted price, compared to last year’s ask of $6.49 million. But his purchase price was steeper than the recent average in the borough. Of Brooklyn luxury homes, or those asking above $2 million, the average price per square foot was $838 last week. It’s unclear when Nash inked the contract for the townhouse.

[NYP] — Erin Hudson

