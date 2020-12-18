Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M

A former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald paid $5.6 million for a home in the Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

Philip A. Marber bought the house at 2333 Acorn Palm Road from David O. Meehan and his wife, Holly, according to records.

David Meehan is executive vice president of partnership development at the GEO Group in Boca Raton. The publicly traded real estate investment trust invests in private prisons and mental health facilities in the U.S. as well as other international locations. Meehan has worked at the GEO Group since 2005, according to its website.

Marber was formerly CEO and president of equity capital markets at New York-based financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. He retired in 2009.

The Meehans bought the home in 2010 for $1.45 million. Property records show they tore down the existing home in 2011 and began to construct a new single-family home in 2012, finishing in 2013.

The house was listed in 2018 for $7.5 million, and most recently was asking $6.25 million in March after a handful of price chops. David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Properties brokered the deal.

The 7,076-square-foot house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. According to the listing, the non-waterfront home also includes a guest house, four-car garage, pool and basketball court.

Among other recent deals in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, the managing director of a private equity firm bought a spec mansion for $12.8 million, a pharmaceutical executive bought a spec home for $6 million and a financier couple spent $12 million on a spec mansion in the neighborhood.