Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M

Nearly 10K sf mansion was built this year

Miami /
Nov.November 20, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Craig A. Bondy & 327 East Alexander Palm Road (Royal Palm)

The managing director of a private equity firm bought a spec mansion at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton for $12.8 million.

Records show Craig A. Bondy bought the home at 327 East Alexander Palm Road from Jeffrey A. Levine, trustee of the 434 S Maya Palm Drive Real Estate Trust.

Bondy is a managing director at Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR. He has been with the firm since 2000, according to its website.

Jeffrey A. Levine is of counsel at the Sachs Sax Caplan firm in Boca Raton. Levine represents developers and builders in Palm Beach County, according to the Sachs Sax Caplan website.

The 434 S Maya Palm Drive Real Estate Trust bought the property in 2018 for $8.2 million and tore down the existing home, according to records. Construction for the current home started in the spring of 2019 and finished this year.

The new 9,562-square-foot mansion had an asking price of $14 million in February. David W. Roberts with Royal Palm Properties represented the seller, while Mitch Greenberg of BEX Realty represented Bondy.

The two-story waterfront mansion has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, two two-car garages, a pool and a “yacht-ready” dock, according to the listing.

Other recent Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club deals include a pharmaceutical executive buying a spec home for $6 million, a financier couple spending $12 million on a mansion, and a billionaire businesswoman paying $15.9 million for a mansion.





    Tags
    boca ratonRoyal Palm Yacht & Country Club

