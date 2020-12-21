Open Menu

Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf

Closing and consolidating part of an effort to slash real estate costs by 20%

New York /
Dec.December 21, 2020 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WPP global CEO Mark Read (iStock; WPP)

WPP global CEO Mark Read (iStock; WPP)

As the pandemic rages on and timelines for when workers can return to offices continue to be pushed back, more firms are looking to cut their office real estate holdings.

One example: WPP, the British advertising giant that’s the parent company of Ogilvy and GroupM, will reduce its New York City office space by 700,000 square feet, about a third of its footprint, Business Insider reported.

The measure is part of the company’s plan to cut its global real estate costs by up to 20 percent in the next five years.

Read more

The lion’s share of that will come from closing Ogilvy’s headquarters at 636 11th Avenue, where it has about 550,000 square feet, according to the publication, though some of that has been subleased over the years. The ad agency will move to 200 Fifth Avenue, where Grey Group, another WPP subsidiary, is already located.

AKQA, a digital design and communication agency, will leave 114 Fifth Avenue and join other WPP companies, including GroupM and Wunderman Thompson, at 3 World Trade Center. And finally, Geometry will vacate 636 11th Avenue as it merges with VMLY&R at 3 Columbus Circle.

Ogilvy declined to comment, and a WPP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the news outlet.

The advertising sector has been among the hardest hit industries due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, R/GA, a global advertising agency, slashed the size of its 173,000-square-foot headquarters at Brookfield Property Partners’ 5 Manhattan West by 65 percent. [BI] — Akika Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateOffice LeasingOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
BentallGreenOak CEO Sonny Kalsi (Getty)

“Bullish on Japanese offices,” Sun Life plans $10B investment

“Bullish on Japanese offices,” Sun Life plans $10B investment
601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy
CFOs worldwide are sounding the alarm about excess office space. (iStock)

Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space

Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

New York’s rent relief program reopens

New York’s rent relief program reopens
REBNY's James Whelan (Photos via iStock; Whelan by Anuja Shakya)

NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue

NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue
Isaac Kassirer of Emerald Equity and 2 Cooper Square (Emerald Equity; Apartments)

Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental

Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental
From top: 355 Exterior Street in the Bronx, 55-15 Grand Avenue in Queens and 700 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020
A rendering of TSX Broadway with L&L Holding's Robert Lapidus and David Levinson (Photos via L&L)

Visa-hungry investors sink $100M into L&L’s Times Square project

Visa-hungry investors sink $100M into L&L’s Times Square project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.