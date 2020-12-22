Open Menu

Danny Elfman, Bridget Fonda sell Hancock Park home for $9M

Couple listed property and adjacent home in fall for combined $14M

Los Angeles
Dec. 22, 2020
TRD Staff
Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda with 114 Fremont Place (Getty, The Williams Estates)

Composer Danny Elfman and actress Bridget Fonda have sold one of two Hancock Park homes they listed in October.

The couple sold the larger of the two properties for $8.8 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The homes were listed for a combined $14.6 million.

The smaller property is still on the market for $4.9 million. Elfman and Fonda used it as a guest home, according to the report.

The home that sold totals about 8,400 square feet on three-quarters of an acre. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property includes a gym, dining patio and pool.

The sale is the priciest in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood in the last month, according to sales data available via Redfin.

The home is part of the Fremont Place gated community. Boxing great Muhammad Ali once lived in the neighborhood. His former home hit the market in early 2019 for $17 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Tags
