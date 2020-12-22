Open Menu

Trump’s longtime banker resigns from Deutsche Bank

President’s family firm received $2B in loans from the German lender over the years

Dec.December 22, 2020 05:35 PM
TRD Staff
Rosemary Vrablic with clients Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

President Donald Trump’s personal banker at Deutsche Bank has resigned.

Rosemary Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, along with her colleague Dominic Scalzi, will step down at the end of the year, the New York Times reported.

Deutsche Bank began lending to Trump in the 1990s, but Vrablic is credited for growing that relationship when Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, connected the two in 2011. That created tension within the bank, particularly after Trump had defaulted on a loan in 2008, according to the publication.

The relationship with Trump also prompted scrutiny from lawmakers and prosecutors seeking information on the president’s business practices. The lender signaled in November that it would sever ties with the president, pending an unfavorable outcome for Trump in the November election. A bank official at the time called the inquiries into Trump’s business “serious collateral damage.”

In total, Deutsche Bank has loaned the Trump Organization more than $2 billion, and still has about $340 million outstanding debt with the firm.

In August, Deutsche Bank said it was conducting an internal review of a purchase of a Manhattan apartment made by Vrablic and Scalzi from a company partially owned by Kushner. Banks typically restrict employees from doing personal business with clients to avoid conflicts of interest.

[Bloomberg News] — Georgia Kromrei

Deutsche BankDonald TrumpJared Kushner

