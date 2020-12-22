Open Menu

What the new stimulus means for restaurants & indie movie theaters

Social distancing compliance expenses and property damage from civil unrest now eligible for forgiveness

National /
Dec.December 22, 2020 04:15 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Getty, iStock)

Photo illustration of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Getty, iStock)

As part of Congress’ $900 billion pandemic aid package approved Monday, $15 billion was dedicated for “live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.”

The $325 billion in funding carved out for all small businesses represents the largest component of the package, more than the funds allocated to direct payment checks and unemployment benefits combined. That includes more than $284 billion for another round of forgivable Payment Protection Program loans.

(See the full bill 5,600-page here. Provisions for PPP and other small business support begin on page 2,042.)

While most PPP borrowers will be eligible for loans worth up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs, hotels and restaurants (or “Sector 72” companies) will be able to borrow up to 3.5 months worth of average payroll costs, up to a maximum of $2 million.

Shuttered venue operators — including theaters, movie theaters and museums — will be eligible for grants worth six months of gross revenue in 2019, up to a maximum of $10 million. Publicly listed companies, those with more than 500 employees, or with operations in more than 10 states or more than 1 country, will not be eligible for such grants.

The revised PPP rules also expand the types of expenses that may be eligible for forgiveness. These now include property damage costs “related to property damage and vandalism or looting due to public disturbances that occurred during 2020.” The funds will include damage not covered by insurance or other forms of compensation.

Covered expenditures now also include operating or capital expenditures that allow a business — restaurants in particular — to comply with sanitation and social distancing requirements issued by government agencies. These include air ventilation or filtration systems, sneeze guards, expansion of outdoor business space, onsite or offsite health screening capability, and personal protective equipment.

Read more

As before, borrowers will need to spend at least 60 percent of PPP funds on payroll expenses to be eligible for full forgiveness.

The period over which this rule applies may be either eight or 24 weeks at the borrowers’ discretion, an option that was added as part of July’s Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act

The funds set aside for small businesses also include $20 billion for targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Grants. There are also dedicated set-asides for PPP lending through community-based lenders like Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions.

About $525 billion in PPP funds were disbursed to 5.2 million firms through the first two rounds of PPP. About $134 billion in program funds remained unused when the Small Business Administration stopped accepting applications for the second round in August, which has been attributed to borrowers’ confusion and concerns about the program.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusMovie TheatersRestaurantssmall businesses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    BentallGreenOak CEO Sonny Kalsi (Getty)

    “Bullish on Japanese offices,” Sun Life unit plans $10B investment

    “Bullish on Japanese offices,” Sun Life unit plans $10B investment
    RFR Holding's Aby Rosen with the Seagram Building and the Chrysler Building (Photos via Getty; iStock)

    Aby Rosen says firms have been too “nice-nice” with employees

    Aby Rosen says firms have been too “nice-nice” with employees
    CFOs worldwide are sounding the alarm about excess office space. (iStock)

    Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space

    Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space
    Delos CEO Paul Scialla

    Meet the “wellness real estate movement” evangelist

    Meet the “wellness real estate movement” evangelist
    15 West 47th Street, Diamond District (Google Maps, iStock)

    Chetrit brings ELO back to the table on $110M Diamond District deal

    Chetrit brings ELO back to the table on $110M Diamond District deal
    Blackstone president Jon Gray (Photo via YouTube)

    Blackstone’s quarantine-themed holiday video stars sanitizer, sourdough starter and Santa

    Blackstone’s quarantine-themed holiday video stars sanitizer, sourdough starter and Santa
    (iStock)

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April
    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.