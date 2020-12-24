Open Menu

Steve Roth slashes price on Montauk home once owned by Madoff

Vornado CEO and wife first listed beachfront property in 2018

Tri-State /
Dec.December 24, 2020 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steven Roth and (inset) Bernie Madoff with 216 Old Montauk Highway (Getty, Compass)

Steven Roth and (inset) Bernie Madoff with 216 Old Montauk Highway (Getty, Compass)

The Hamptons housing market has been one of the strongest in the country this year, but that hasn’t helped move a home linked to notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.

Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steve Roth and his wife, Daryl, slashed the price on their 3,000-square-foot Montauk property to $17.9 million, according to the New York Post. The couple first listed the beachfront home in 2018 with a $21 million price tag, but didn’t get any takers.

The Roths paid $9.4 million in 2009 for the home at 216 Old Montauk Highway. The U.S. Marshals Service handled the sale, and proceeds went to some of Madoff’s thousands of victims to help pay back the $65 billion he stole.

The gated property has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, along with a pool and a cabana. The home sits on a 1.5-acre lot, and has 180 feet fronting the beach. The Roths enlisted designer Thierry Despont to renovate the property. Back in 2018, the couple said they wanted to sell because they bought another home close to their East Hampton house for visitors. Christopher Coleman of Compass has the listing.

Despite the Roths’ difficulties selling the property, Montauk was among the four Hamptons markets that saw more than twice as many home sales close over the summer, according to Town & Country’s third-quarter report. East Hampton was not among them, however. Former “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall just relisted her two-bedroom cottage at 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton for $2.9 million, down from $3.25 million. [NYP] — Alexi Friedman 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hamptons real estateluxury marketreal estate crimesSteven RothThe Hamptonstristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Kim Cattrall and 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton (Getty: Sotheby's via Rebekah C Baker)

Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home

Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home
195 Amity Street and 561 Pacific Street in Brooklyn (Photos via Google Maps; 561 Pacific)

Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week

Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week
The Palisades Center Mall was worth $881 million in 2016. Now, a new appraisal says the mall is worth less than half that. (Google Maps)

Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers

Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers
Ken Griffin and 650 Meadow Lane (left) and 15 West Dune Lane (Photos via Google Maps; Compass; Citadel)

The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020

The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020
North Babylon homes listed for sale (Douglas Elliman)

Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in

Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in
Les Bluestone of Blue Sea Development and the project site (Photos via NESEA and Google Maps)

Huntington developer says pandemic may delay long-awaited affordable housing project

Huntington developer says pandemic may delay long-awaited affordable housing project
Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitchell Pally (LIBI; Getty)

Housing should replace LI’s vacant malls, big box stores: Homebuilder trade group

Housing should replace LI’s vacant malls, big box stores: Homebuilder trade group
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.