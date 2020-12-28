Open Menu

NorthPoint acquires disputed Staten Island development site for $85M

Site includes a 175-acre parcel now in litigation

New York /
Dec.December 28, 2020 11:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NorthPoint founder and CEO Nathaniel Hagedorn and an aerial of the site at 4101 Arthur Kill Road (Photos via Northpoint; Bing Maps)

NorthPoint founder and CEO Nathaniel Hagedorn and an aerial of the site at 4101 Arthur Kill Road (Photos via Northpoint; Bing Maps)

NorthPoint Development has acquired a development site of about 206 acres on Staten Island for $85 million.

The seller was Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy infrastructure company, PincusCo reported.

NorthPoint, a Missouri-based industrial developer, has been eyeing the property, which consists of two parcels including about 175 acres at 4101 Arthur Kill Road, The Real Deal reported in August.

Read more

Staten Island Marine Development, a remediation company also known as SIMD, filed a lawsuit against Kinder Morgan, claiming that even though SIMD signed a letter of intent to buy 4101 Arthur Kill Road in January 2019 for $55 million, Kinder Morgan marketed the site for sale to others, including NorthPoint.

SIMD alleges that the company had spent a year developing a remediation plan for the former Exxon oil storage facility site, and prospective buyers had unfair access to its remediation plan.

The lawsuit, filed with the state Supreme Court on Staten Island, is pending before Justice Orlando Marrazzo Jr. The trial is set to begin on March 16. [PincusCo] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Chris Whittle and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer with a rendering of The Wheeler at 181 Livingston Street (Photos via Getty Images and The Whittle School)

Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020

Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020
FHFA director Mark Calabria (Getty; iStock)

Federal housing agency extends forbearance options for multifamily landlords

Federal housing agency extends forbearance options for multifamily landlords
Lendlease’s Melissa Burch with 1 Java Street  and Miki Naftali with 470 Kent Avenue (Burch via Max Dworkin; Jll; Naftali Group; Google Maps)

Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020

Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020
Some restaurants and hotels are partnering up to offer private dining in empty rooms, in an attempt to survive the economic fallout of the pandemic. (iStock)

Hotels turn empty rooms into private dining suites

Hotels turn empty rooms into private dining suites
Related CEO Jeff Blau and Hugo Boss in Shops at Columbus Circle (Getty)

Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss

Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss
Joseph Chetrit and 49 Chambers (Getty, 49 Chambers)

Chetrit lands $90M inventory loans for Tribeca condo conversion

Chetrit lands $90M inventory loans for Tribeca condo conversion
With loans coming due and developers scrambling for cash, private credit funds are gearing up for a busy year. (Getty)

Private credit funds expect rush as property loans come due

Private credit funds expect rush as property loans come due
110 North Carpenter Street and 333 South Wabash Avenue (Sterling Bay, Shvo)

Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020

Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.