Open Menu

Kushner Companies plans $100M Israeli bond raise

Move expected to attract criticism due to Jared Kushner’s role in foreign policy

National /
Dec.December 29, 2020 06:29 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kushner Companies has filed papers to raise $100 million through a bond issuance on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Getty, iStock)

Kushner Companies has filed papers to raise $100 million through a bond issuance on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Getty, iStock)

 

As a senior advisor in the Trump White House, Jared Kushner played a lead role in implementing the outgoing administration’s Middle East policy. And now, Kushner’s family firm is heading to the region to raise money.

Kushner Companies has filed papers to raise $100 million through a bond issuance on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Kushner is considering the option of issuing bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,” a Kushner spokesperson said in statement. “The company has had years of success working with Israeli institutions as both a borrower and a partner.”

With its favorable interest rates and the ability to issue unsecured corporate bonds, Israeli bond markets have long been a popular source of financing for New York developers large and small, from the likes of Related Companies and Extell Development to All Year Management and Spencer Equity.

Kushner Companies’ issuance would likely occur in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Journal, and would mark the developer’s first bond issuance in Israel. As a bond issuer, the company will be required to make periodic disclosures to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and be subject to the scrutiny of Israeli securities authorities and rating agencies.

Read more

Though Kushner’s spokesperson declined to say what the funds would be used for, the company’s move comes at a time when real estate investors have been building up liquidity in anticipation of distressed asset investment opportunities. This month, the company put a 10-property Baltimore multifamily portfolio on the market which it believes could sell for $800 million.

Kushner Companies has previously received other forms of investment from Israeli financial institutions, such as Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, Psagot Investment House and Harel Group.

The company’s business ties to the Middle East have raised concerns about conflicts of interest in the past. This month, Democrats in Congress launched an investigation into whether bailout financing for Kushner Companies’ 666 Fifth Avenue was connected to the lifting of a Saudi blockade of Qatar.

One of the major achievements of the Trump administration’s Middle East policy has been the normalization of Israel’s diplomatic relations with Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

 

[WSJ] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Charlie KushnerJared Kushnerkushner companiesTel Aviv Stock Exchange

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
President Donald Trump and James Batmasian (Getty, White House)

Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon

Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon
Charles Kushner (Getty)

Charlie Kushner gets presidential pardon

Charlie Kushner gets presidential pardon
Denizen Bushwick at 54 Noll Street (Photo via Google Maps)

All Year Management in default on $170 million Brooklyn mortgage

All Year Management in default on $170 million Brooklyn mortgage
Rosemary Vrablic with clients Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Trump’s longtime banker resigns from Deutsche Bank

Trump’s longtime banker resigns from Deutsche Bank
Jared Kushner (left); Charles Kushner (right); and Laurent Morali

Kushner eyes return to normalcy. Good luck.

Kushner eyes return to normalcy. Good luck.
From left: Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Joaquin Castro, 666 Fifth Avenue and Jared Kushner (Getty; Google Maps)

Democrats launch probe into Kushner’s 666 Fifth Ave bailout

Democrats launch probe into Kushner’s 666 Fifth Ave bailout
Jared and Ivanka with the Indian Creek Island property (Photos via Getty; Duree & Company)

Ivanka and Jared buying $30M Miami waterfront lot from Julio Iglesias

Ivanka and Jared buying $30M Miami waterfront lot from Julio Iglesias
Israel Securities Authority chair Anat Guetta and Denizen Bushwick (Photos via Israel Securities Authority; Denizen Bushwick)

All Year fined by Israeli securities authorities, faces new scrutiny

All Year fined by Israeli securities authorities, faces new scrutiny
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.