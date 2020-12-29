Open Menu

These are NYC’s largest rental landlords of 2020

Major industry players like Blackstone and LeFrak led the pack

New York /
Dec.December 29, 2020 07:00 AM
By Georgia Kromei | Research By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from left: Richard LeFrak, Related chairman Stephen Ross, A&E's Douglas Eisenberg, Cammeby’s International Group founder Rubin Schron and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty, iStock)

Clockwise from left: Richard LeFrak, Related chairman Stephen Ross, A&E’s Douglas Eisenberg, Cammeby’s International Group founder Rubin Schron and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty, iStock)

 

While 2020 was a turbulent year for New York City, things have largely stayed the same for the city’s biggest rental landlords.

Policy changes in 2019 left New York’s multifamily players reeling, but the rental apartment sector experienced remarkably little distress compared to other sectors, like office or retail — something that industry experts had predicted at the start of the pandemic.

“Read my lips: You are not going to see distress in multifamily,” Lightstone Group CEO David Lichtenstein said during a virtual panel in April.

Overall, rent collections have stayed strong despite record unemployment numbers. Although the vacancy rate has risen precipitously, landlords are counting on urban dwellers to flock back to the city whenever the pandemic winds to a close.

And while the coronavirus crisis is front of mind now, the effects of the 2019 rent law may outlast it. As potential buyers and long-time owners parse out the rules, the details of which are winding through the courts, it may be a long time before multifamily values reset in New York City. That means fewer large portfolio trades in the short-term, and fewer changes to who tops the largest rental landlord list.

Building on previous efforts to identify the city’s largest property owners, The Real Deal cross-referenced building registrations from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development with a database that TRD compiled.

Here are 2020’s largest rental apartment owners.

1. Blackstone Group

The asset manager, led by CEO Stephen Schwarzman and president and COO Jonathan Gray, still reigns as New York City’s largest rental landlord, with 13,361 units across 76 buildings. That’s thanks to one, enormous asset: Stuyvesant Town, which has 11,250 apartments over 80 acres on Manhattan’s East Side.

Blackstone purchased the complex with Ivanhoé Cambridge for $5.3 billion in 2015, and as part of the deal, it agreed to keep thousands of apartments under rental and income restrictions. In return, it received $144 million to offset transfer taxes, $77 million in mortgage-tax waivers and the ability to sell air rights for the complex.

But earlier this year, the Stuy Town tenant association sued Blackstone to block deregulation and rent increases at some units not covered by the regulatory agreement with the city.

The ongoing litigation may have larger implications for landlords with units under J-51, a state program that provides a tax benefit to property owners for who carry out renovations.

Read more

2. The LeFrak Organization

The LeFrak family’s firm moved up one slot in the ranking this year, but its holdings stayed the same, with 12,111 apartments across 85 buildings. Its largest property is LeFrak City, a 4,605-unit development in Corona, Queens, which was built in the 1960s for middle class families.

In recent years, the firm has shifted its focus to office properties and luxury development on the New Jersey waterfront.

LeFrak is currently developing a 10-story mixed-use building between Newport and Downtown in Jersey City, which the municipality’s planning board unanimously approved earlier this month. The property will have 108 apartments.

3. Cammeby’s International Group

For years, this real estate investment company occupied the No. 2 spot on the list of NYC’s largest landlords. But in 2020, its total portfolio dwindled to 10,554 units across 229 buildings.

Three investors — LIHC Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group — bought 1,275 units across eight of the firm’s buildings in the Bronx. The apartments were built in the 1970s under the Mitchell-Lama program and renovated in 2014.

The firm also sold 350 units across three buildings in Brooklyn and Queens, which were previously owned by President Donald Trump’s brother, to the Parkoff Organization.

While it owns fewer units than Blackstone or LeFrak, Cammeby’s still has the most buildings of any rental landlord in New York City.

4. A&E Real Estate Holdings

The multifamily firm, led by Douglas Eisenberg, maintained its No. 4 position in this year’s ranking, with 10,188 units across 206 buildings. A&E’s portfolio includes properties in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan with a high concentration of rent-stabilized units.

Despite a sluggish multifamily market overall, A&E picked up 126 units when it acquired 400 East 58th Street in October from publicly traded real estate investment trust SL Green. The 16-story building also includes 4,200 square feet of retail.

5. The Related Companies

Related increased its total unit count to 9,152 apartments across 87 buildings, cementing its place as the fifth largest rental landlord in New York City.

The megadeveloper added to its residential holdings when 341 units at 460 Main Street on Roosevelt Island came online. The 21-story mixed-use building is permanently affordable, and is the eighth of nine planned buildings that Related and its partner Hudson Companies are developing on the island.

Related also increased its bets on lower-income housing, which has performed reliably throughout the pandemic. The firm bought two Section 8 buildings on the Lower East Side in November from CIM Group and L+M Development Partners for $435 million, increasing its unit count by 101.

But it also shed some assets: The company sold its One Union Square development to Argentinian firm Raghsa in November for $211 million. Related developed the 27-story, 174,000-square-foot building in 1998 — and the sale was one of the largest multifamily transactions since the start of the pandemic.

 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    2020 in Reviewa&eBlackstoneCammeby’sMultifamily MarketRelated CompaniesRental MarketRichard LeFrak

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)

    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways

    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (Getty)

    Landlords criticize “asinine” eviction and foreclosure bill

    Landlords criticize “asinine” eviction and foreclosure bill
    Chris Whittle and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer with a rendering of The Wheeler at 181 Livingston Street (Photos via Getty Images and The Whittle School)

    Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020

    Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020
    FHFA director Mark Calabria (Getty; iStock)

    Federal housing agency extends forbearance options for multifamily landlords

    Federal housing agency extends forbearance options for multifamily landlords
    Lendlease’s Melissa Burch with 1 Java Street  and Miki Naftali with 470 Kent Avenue (Burch via Max Dworkin; Jll; Naftali Group; Google Maps)

    Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020

    Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020
    Related Companies' Steve Ross and 50 Hudson Yards, and Brookfield Property Partners' Brian Kingston and Two Manhattan West (Related, 50 Hudson Yards, Brookfield, Manhattan West)

    NYC’s 10 most active developers of 2020

    NYC’s 10 most active developers of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.