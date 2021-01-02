Open Menu

Sprawling upstate NY home of Seagram’s heiress with Nxivm ties hits market

200-acre horse farm belongs to Clare Bronfman, former equestrian champion now serving prison term

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 02, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Clare Bronfman and the home at 95 West Wind Road in Delanson, N.Y. (Getty, Google Maps)

Clare Bronfman and the home at 95 West Wind Road in Delanson, N.Y. (Getty, Google Maps)

A sprawling upstate New York horse farm owned by Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman — a former equestrian champion now in prison for her role in the Nxivm sex cult — has hit the market.The compound in Delanson, New York, is listed for $5 million, according to the New York Post, citing a Zillow listing. The Times Union first linked Bronfman to the home, located about 30 miles west of Albany.

The property at 95 West Wind Road encompasses over 200 acres, and includes a 7,500-square-foot home that was built in 1805. It has seven bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The compound includes a carriage house, barn and riding trails.

Demand for housing in upstate New York rose over the last year as buyers with the means sought out more space and privacy. In one of the biggest and priciest listings of the year, some 36,000 acres hit the market in August in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, with an asking price of an eye-popping $180 million.

Bronfman is serving more than six years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to the charge of harboring undocumented immigrants for financial gain amid reports she was the financier of the Nxivm organization. A federal jury convicted Nvixm leader Keith Raniere of sex trafficking children and conspiracy to commit forced labor. In October, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

The Delanson home is among a few properties in that area that had been or still are owned by Nxivm members, according to the Times Union.

An LLC tied to Clare Bronfman, who is daughter of former Seagram’s CEO Edgar Bronfman, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in August over home repair damage. The suit accuses a general contractor and subcontractors of botching the pool design at Bronfman’s planned 7,000-square-foot spec mansion. The suit demands over $2 million for negligence and breach of contract over various failings regarding the infinity pool.

[NYP, TU] — Alexi Friedman

