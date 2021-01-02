Basketball superstar Candace Parker is making real estate moves: Variety reported that the Los Angeles Sparks forward has purchased a $4 million modern farmhouse in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

The two-time MVP of the WNBA previously owned a home in Encino with her ex-husband, former NBA player Shelden Williams. The couple sold that home for $3.8 million in 2018, according to the publication.

Parker’s new 6,300-square-foot home, built on spec, sits on a little less than a half acre. The house has five bedrooms — each with an en-suite bathroom — and a spacious, open-concept floor plan on the first floor, with a living room, kitchen, dining room and wet bar. The basement has a 10-seat home theater, according to the publication.

The exterior is just as impressive: The landscaped backyard has a pool (and tiny pool house), a barbecue pit, landscaping and, of course, a basketball court. There’s room for several cars in a curved driveway, along with a three-car garage.

Lillian Wall of Wall Street Properties had the listing.

[Variety] — Amy Plitt