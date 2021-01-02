Open Menu

WNBA star Candace Parker buys $4M Los Angeles farmhouse

Basketball player previously lived in Encino with ex-husband Shelden Williams

New York Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 02, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Candace Parker and 5351 Donna Ave in Tarzana (Photos via Getty; Realtor)

Candace Parker and 5351 Donna Ave in Tarzana (Photos via Getty; Realtor)

Basketball superstar Candace Parker is making real estate moves: Variety reported that the Los Angeles Sparks forward has purchased a $4 million modern farmhouse in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

The two-time MVP of the WNBA previously owned a home in Encino with her ex-husband, former NBA player Shelden Williams. The couple sold that home for $3.8 million in 2018, according to the publication.

Parker’s new 6,300-square-foot home, built on spec, sits on a little less than a half acre. The house has five bedrooms — each with an en-suite bathroom — and a spacious, open-concept floor plan on the first floor, with a living room, kitchen, dining room and wet bar. The basement has a 10-seat home theater, according to the publication.

The exterior is just as impressive: The landscaped backyard has a pool (and tiny pool house), a barbecue pit, landscaping and, of course, a basketball court. There’s room for several cars in a curved driveway, along with a three-car garage.

Lillian Wall of Wall Street Properties had the listing.

[Variety] — Amy Plitt




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury ListingsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Clare Bronfman and the home at 95 West Wind Road in Delanson, N.Y. (Getty, Google Maps)

    Sprawling upstate NY home of Seagram’s heiress with Nxivm ties hits market

    Sprawling upstate NY home of Seagram’s heiress with Nxivm ties hits market
    Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
    Ivanka and Jared’s rumored Indian Creek Island purchase closes for $32M

    Ivanka and Jared’s rumored Indian Creek Island purchase closes for $32M

    Ivanka and Jared’s rumored Indian Creek Island purchase closes for $32M
    Rendering of 22-43 Jackson Avenue (Trader Joe’s)

    The priciest outer-borough condo filings of 2020

    The priciest outer-borough condo filings of 2020
    2555 Lake Avenue and Elizabeth Taylor, pictured at the house in 1949 (Getty)

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.