Open Menu

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

Couple bought Charles Street property for $3M in 2000

New York /
Jan.January 05, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

After almost a year, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have found a buyer for one of their West Village townhouses.

The couple sold a home on Charles Street for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The pair bought the home on Charles Street for $3 million in 2000, according to property records. They began looking for a buyer last January, although the property was never listed publicly; instead, it was being quietly shopped as a whisper listing.

Not much is known about the home: It was built around 1905 and spans 4,182 square feet over three stories. According to previous reports, Parker, Broderick and their children were living there while work continues on the megamansion the couple is building nearby on at 273 and 275 West 11th Street.

It’s also not too far from the Perry Street townhouse that stood in for Carrie Bradshaw’s home on “Sex and the City,” the TV show that skyrocketed Parker to international fame.

Nearby, a 7,000-square-foot townhouse at 20 East 10th Street that was once owned by the couple recently sold for $15.85 million, a hefty discount from its original asking price of $22.9 million.

[WSJ— Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateManhattanResidential Real EstateWest Village

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Jonathan Miller: Resi markets are facing a "chronic lack of inventory"

Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way

Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way
Condo sales over $5 million surged in Manhattan in the final quarter of 2020 (iStock)

Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons

Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons
(iStock)

What will make or break New York’s residential market in 2021

What will make or break New York’s residential market in 2021
332 Monitor Street and 1400 Benson Street, which were sold last week. (Google Maps)

ExxonMobil sells Greenpoint parcel decade after agreeing to big cleanup

ExxonMobil sells Greenpoint parcel decade after agreeing to big cleanup
47 Sidney Place and 118 Joralemon Street, both in Brooklyn Heights, topped the list for most expensive homes.

$70M in luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week

$70M in luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.