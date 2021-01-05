After almost a year, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have found a buyer for one of their West Village townhouses.

The couple sold a home on Charles Street for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The pair bought the home on Charles Street for $3 million in 2000, according to property records. They began looking for a buyer last January, although the property was never listed publicly; instead, it was being quietly shopped as a whisper listing.

Not much is known about the home: It was built around 1905 and spans 4,182 square feet over three stories. According to previous reports, Parker, Broderick and their children were living there while work continues on the megamansion the couple is building nearby on at 273 and 275 West 11th Street.

It’s also not too far from the Perry Street townhouse that stood in for Carrie Bradshaw’s home on “Sex and the City,” the TV show that skyrocketed Parker to international fame.

Nearby, a 7,000-square-foot townhouse at 20 East 10th Street that was once owned by the couple recently sold for $15.85 million, a hefty discount from its original asking price of $22.9 million.

[WSJ] — Keith Larsen