Open Menu

Fifth Wall to launch proptech SPAC

Los Angeles VC firm has $1B under management

National /
Jan.January 06, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and Brad Greiwe (Fifth Wall, iStock)

Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and Brad Greiwe (Fifth Wall, iStock)

Fifth Wall, a prolific proptech investor that has backed VTS, States Title and Industrious, is joining the SPAC craze.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which is already the best-funded proptech VC outfit, is raising money for a blank-check company that could take some of its portfolio companies public.

Fifth Wall hired underwriters for the special purpose acquisition company, which could go public this quarter, reported Bloomberg. The size of the SPAC was not disclosed.

Read more

Fifth Wall declined to comment.

Launched in 2016, Fifth Wall was launched by Blackstone Group alumni Brad Greiwe and Brendan Wallace. It has $1 billion under management and has backed companies including Opendoor, States Title, VTS, Industrious and Smart Rent.

After raising a $212 million inaugural fund in 2017, Fifth Wall closed a $503 million protech fund — the largest of its kind — in July 2019. It has since closed a $100 million retail fund and is raising a $200 million carbon impact fund and $118 million European proptech fund.

Opendoor went public last month in a SPAC deal. SEC filings show Fifth Wall’s investment grew by a multiple of seven, generating more than $600 million — on paper.

SPACs raise money from investors and then go public. Last year, 248 SPACs were formed and raised $83 billion. The year before, 59 SPACs were formed and raised $13.6 billion.

In addition to Fifth Wall, other proptech-focused SPACs include Tishman Speyer’s TS Innovation Acquisitions and PropTech Investment Corp. II, formed by Tom Hennessey and Joe Beck. Hennessy and Beck’s first SPAC merged last month with home-services startup Porch.com.

[Bloomberg] — E.B. Solomont




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fifth WallIPOProptechSPAC

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Costar CEO Andy Florance and RentPath's Dhiren Fonseca (Photos via CoStar on YouTube; Twitter)

    CoStar fights $60M break-up fee after scuttled RentPath deal

    CoStar fights $60M break-up fee after scuttled RentPath deal
    Clockwise from left: Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya, Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Founders Fund partner Keith Rabois and Access Industries chairman Len Blavatnik (Getty; Opendoor; Founders Fund)

    Here are the big winners from Opendoor’s IPO

    Here are the big winners from Opendoor’s IPO
    Photo illustration of Rodrigo Niño, with Shorewood's Larry Davis, 84 Williams Street and 331 Park Avenue South (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

    Behind the biggest real estate crowdfunding implosion

    Behind the biggest real estate crowdfunding implosion
    Warburg Realty's Clelia Warburg, Breather's Brian Murphy and InstaClosing's Peter Zinkovetsky (iStock)

    Proptech’s winners and losers in 2020

    Proptech’s winners and losers in 2020
    Clockwise from left: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Black Lives Matter protests (Illustration by The Real Deal)

    For real estate, a year like no other

    For real estate, a year like no other
    Despite recurring losses, Porch was valued at $1.1 billion on its first day of trading. (Porch, Getty)

    Porch valuation soars to $1B after IPO

    Porch valuation soars to $1B after IPO
    Apartment List co-founder John Kobs (Photo via John Kobs; iStock)

    Apartment List’s latest capital raises brings valuation to $600M

    Apartment List’s latest capital raises brings valuation to $600M
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu and Chamath Palihapitiya (Getty)

    Opendoor valuation soars to $18B ahead of IPO

    Opendoor valuation soars to $18B ahead of IPO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.