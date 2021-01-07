Open Menu

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another

“Daily Show” host’s new 11K sf estate about same size as property he unloaded in exclusive enclave

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)

Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)

Comedian Trevor Noah ended 2020 with a bang, paying $27.5 million for a Bel Air Mansion.

Noah, who has hosted “The Daily Show” since 2015, bought the 11,000-square-foot home from architect Mark Rios of Rios Clementi Hale Studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s Noah’s second mansion purchase in Bel Air. In 2019, he paid $20.5 million for a 10,000-square-foot spec mansion in the exclusive enclave and sold it last year for $21.7 million.

Noah’s new three-story home has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as an office, library, gym, steamroom, and home theater. There’s also a rooftop terrace area. The home sits on a hillside, and includes a pool.

While luxury sales in Los Angeles ground to a halt in the spring when the virus first hit, it recovered and roared back starting in July. Plenty of big residential sales closed last year.

Demand continues for single-family homes at the upper end of the market continued last month. In December, 57 deals were inked for properties above $2 million, which compared to the 50 that sold in December 2019. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Reese Witherspoon (Getty)

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion
4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 70 Vestry Street (Photos via Getty; 70 Vestry)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get $37M for Tribeca home

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get $37M for Tribeca home
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse
Robert Shapiro with Tony Curtis and Sonny & Cher with Owlwood Estate (Getty, The Viewpoint Collection)

Owlwood Estate, owned by famous and notorious, sells for $88M

Owlwood Estate, owned by famous and notorious, sells for $88M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.