A Chicago agent who boasted of “storming the capital” was fired from @properties, the residential brokerage said Thursday.

In a statement, the firm said it “unequivocally condemns these actions, and the company has severed ties with this agent effective immediately.”

The agent, Libby Andrews, told Crain’s that she was not part of the violence. But on social media, she posted selfies and photos of the crowd.

“History! It’s not done yet!” she said in one post, which has since been deleted.

In the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol Building, Facebook banned President Donald Trump indefinitely and Twitter suspended his account. Other companies scrambled to distance themselves from the incursion.

Goosehead Insurance, a publicly traded company, terminated Paul Davis, an associate general counsel. Navistar Direct Marketing fired an employee “for cause” after he was seen sporting his company ID inside the U.S. Capitol.

Business and real estate leaders widely condemned the attack on the Capitol and the day’s events. Stephen Schwarzman, once a staunch Trump supporter and the president’s largest Wall Street campaign contributor in 2020, was one of them.

“I am shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our Constitution,” he said in a statement. “As I said in November, the outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power.”

[Inman, Crain’s] — E.B. Solomont