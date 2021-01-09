Open Menu

Windsurfing legend lists expansive Hawaii estate for $18M

Robby Naish’s 73-acre property has sweeping lawns and breathtaking views

Jan.January 09, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Robby Naish and his coastline Hawaii estate. (Getty, Hawaii Life)

Windsurfing legend Robby Naish has listed his huge Hawaii compound for $18 million.

The 73-acre property sits on the north shore of Maui and spans a half mile of coastline, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The main 6,000-square-foot house sits at the end of a palm tree–lined drive. The house, finished with koa wood accents, is modern and has a large open living room that opens to the pool out back.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house is surrounded by vast lawns on three sides that lead toward the shoreline. Trails lead from the house and down steep drops toward the rocky shoreline.

The property includes a 2,000-square-foot workshop, a solar farm and a private well. Josh Jerman and Tim Stice of Hawaii Life have the listing.

Naish won his first world windsurfing championship at age 13 in 1976 and went on to win 22 more. He founded a windsurfing and paddleboard equipment manufacturing company in the 1990s.

Hawaii’s housing and tourism markets have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, but were performing well beforehand. There was even a surge in the high end of the housing market on the Big Island’s volcano-threatened Kona Kohala coast last year.

Residential brokerage Compass announced this fall that it would expand to the state.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

