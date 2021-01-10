Fashion designer Tom Ford has reportedly found a buyer for the striking New Mexico ranch that he bought two decades ago.

Ford previously listed the estate, known as Cerro Pelon, in 2016 with a $75 million price tag, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s since gotten several price cuts, and was last asking $48 million.

The buyer’s agent, Compass’ Clayton Orrigo, first posted about the sale on his Instagram account, but didn’t provide details on a final price. The listing agent, Kevin Robolsky, declined to comment.

There are several components to the enormous property: There’s a main house and equestrian facility, both of which were designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando in collaboration with design-build firm Marmol Radziner. True to form for Ando, the compound is a study in concrete, with an expansive wall of windows overlooking a large reflecting pool.

The over 20,000-acre estate also includes an Old West-style movie town that was built for use in the 1985 film “Silverado,” and has since been used as a location for “Wyatt Earp” and “Thor,” among other movies.

In Los Angeles, another Ando-designed concrete home in Malibu that has been on and off the market — it was last listed in the spring for $75 million — appears to have been pulled from the market again.

[WSJ] — Amy Plitt