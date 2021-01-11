Open Menu

Compass files confidentially for IPO

Residential brokerage has been laying groundwork for public offering for months

National /
Jan.January 11, 2021 06:25 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)

Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)

Compass has filed confidentially to go public.

The residential brokerage, which has raised $1.5 billion from investors including SoftBank, said it submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Compass did not disclose the size of the offering. The firm’s last valuation was $6.4 billion in July 2019, when it raised a $370 million Series G.

Read more

The impending IPO has been the subject of intense speculation in the real estate world.

Over the past year, Compass been laying the groundwork for a public offering by rounding out its C-suite and building up an independent board. The firm reportedly hired bookrunners last year.

Founded by Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon on New York in 2012, Compass burst onto the scene by hiring top agents across the country and gobbling up market share. Even as rivals criticized aggressive recruiting tactics, Compass grew to more than 18,000 agents.

In 2019, it ranked as the No. 3 residential firm in the country with $91.3 billion in sales, according to Real Trends.

Like other real estate firms, Compass was forced to make cuts when Covid hit, and in March it laid off 15 percent of staff. But as the housing market bounced back, Compass reported record revenue in June, July and August.

In an email to agents last month, CEO Robert Reffkin addressed the rumored IPO. “Being public will allow Compass to raise capital that we can invest in more tools and more support to help you,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Compass was sued by a former agent in California who accused the firm of using “bait-and-switch” tactics to lure him and other agents from competitors. In 2019, real estate giant Realogy accused Compass of “predatory” poaching and unfair business practices. That suit is ongoing.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassIPOs

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rober Reffkin and J. Gregory Maffei (Getty, Linkedin, iStock)

    Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges

    Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges
    Clockwise from left: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Black Lives Matter protests (Illustration by The Real Deal)

    For real estate, a year like no other

    For real estate, a year like no other
    Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman; Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens

    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games

    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games
    Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (right), with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veteran Thomas Hennessey (Ehrlichman via Porch, Hennessey via LinkedIn)

    Porch.com set to begin trading this week

    Porch.com set to begin trading this week
    195 Amity Street and 561 Pacific Street in Brooklyn (Photos via Google Maps; 561 Pacific)

    Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week

    Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week
    Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin

    The definitive guide to the Compass C-Suite

    The definitive guide to the Compass C-Suite
    A different kind of real estate listing

    A different kind of real estate listing

    A different kind of real estate listing
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.