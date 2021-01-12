Open Menu

Cash App takes new Soho office

Jack Dorsey’s payments platform outgrew parent company Square’s office

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2021 04:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cash App CEO Jack Dorsey with 13 Crosby. (Getty, Google Maps)

Cash App CEO Jack Dorsey with 13 Crosby. (Getty, Google Maps)

 

Like a Bitcoin wallet, Cash App is expanding.

The popular online-payment app recently signed a lease for a 40,000-square-foot office in Soho, a spokesperson for parent company Square, Inc. confirmed to The Real Deal.

The new office at 13 Crosby Street will provide permanent space for current and future Cash App employees, the spokesperson said. Employees currently work out of the nearby office on West Broadway of Square, the mobile-payments company co-founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t available. The landlord at 13 Crosby Street, Boquen Realty, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Read more

Cash App profits were up more than 200 percent during the fall last year to $435 million, Square’s third-quarter filings show. The app is a popular way to transfer Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that some real estate investors are experimenting with.

The new lease comes at a bleak time for Manhattan’s office market, which has yet to see the vast majority of workers return. The city lags behind others, with 13 percent of workers back as of November. Los Angeles and Dallas saw 32 and 41 percent, respectively, of workers come back in.

Manhattan saw a 56 percent year-over-year drop in annual leasing volume 2020, for a total of 18.9 million square feet, according to Colliers International.

As for Soho, the submarket had an office vacancy rate of 13.1 percent during the fourth quarter, according to Cushman and Wakefield. That’s slightly higher than the average across the borough of 11.1 percent.

In the fall, Comcast signed a lease in Soho for 25,000 square feet at Zar Properties’ 109 Wooster Street. Neither Comcast nor Zar Properties could be immediately reached for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Office Leasingsoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SK Development's Scott Shnay and Ironstate's Michael Barry (Google Maps, Scott Shnay via LinkedIn)

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing
    341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump
    Open New York's Will Thomas and Kyle Dontoh (Photos via Getty; iStock: Open New York)

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream
    Chris Whittle and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer with a rendering of The Wheeler at 181 Livingston Street (Photos via Getty Images and The Whittle School)

    Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020

    Here are the 10 biggest office leases in Brooklyn and Queens of 2020
    A long road ahead for office landlords

    A long road ahead for office landlords

    A long road ahead for office landlords
    WPP global CEO Mark Read (iStock; WPP)

    Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf

    Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf
    Blackstone’s Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone, iStock)

    Blackstone to acquire life-sciences portfolio for $3.45B

    Blackstone to acquire life-sciences portfolio for $3.45B
    11 Penn Plaza and Apple CEO Tim Cook (VNO; Getty)

    Apple snags more space at Vornado’s 11 Penn Plaza

    Apple snags more space at Vornado’s 11 Penn Plaza
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.