A Greenwich Village penthouse has just sold for roughly half its original asking price — the second time that has happened.

Michael Nierenberg, the head of mortgage REIT New Residential Investment, and his wife Elin bought the penthouse at 66 East 11th Street for $14 million, the New York Post reported. It was listed in 2017 for $33.75 million, then went through a series of price cuts before the Nierenbergs scooped it up for a song — relatively speaking, anyway.

In 2013 the penthouse had hit the market with an eye-popping price tag of $50 million. It took three years for it to sell, closing at $26 million in 2016.

The triplex penthouse is located within the Delos building, known for touting so-called wellness amenities like Vitamin C-infused showers and circadian rhythm lighting. Deepak Chopra, who has a connection to Delos, and Leonardo DiCaprio both called the building home.

The apartment itself has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private elevator entrance and a 2,300-square-foot roof deck complete with glass-enclosed solarium.

The Nierenbergs recently let go of another pricey Village property: Their townhouse at 20 East 10th Street, which was once owned by Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, sold in November for $15.85 million. That was 13 percent below its final asking price of $18.25 million.

Nierenberg, late of Bear Stearns, Fortress and Merrill Lynch, in 2013 formed New Residential, a nonbank lender which provides mortgages to buyers who cannot get or don’t want conventional loans because of bad credit or other issues.

New Residential stock, like the price tag of the home Nierenberg just bought, has come down quite a bit. It’s worth just over half of what it was when the pandemic hit.

[NYP] — Amy Plitt