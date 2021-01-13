Walmart has ceased donations to the members of Congress who opposed President-elect Joe Biden’s election certification following the storming of the Capital last week.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue and head count, made about $4.8 million in political contributions and spent more than $6.4 million on lobbying in 2019. President Donald Trump was the largest single recipient of its donations in 2019, according to Newsweek.

“We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months,” the Arkansas-based company told the magazine. “However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state Electoral College votes.”

Other companies have made similar announcements, including American Express, Dow, AT&T, General Electric, Verizon Communications and Comcast. Others, such as Coca-Cola and Citigroup, have suspended political donations to both Republicans and Democrats over the next six months as they reconsider their lobbying policies.