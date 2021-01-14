Serena Williams sold her Palm Beach Gardens home for $2.8 million, months after buying baseball player Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion.

The tennis pro, who formerly ranked as the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, sold the home at 7703 Bold Lad Road, according to Realtor.com. A trust in Williams’ name paid $2.5 million for the 5,685-square-foot, five-bedroom house in 2015, property records show. It was built in 2015 and includes a pool.

Michael Leibowitz of Leibowitz Realty Group represented the buyer and seller. Leibowitz did not respond to requests for comment.

Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, purchased Molina’s mansion at 6431 River Pointe Way in September using Krypton LLC. Molina, a St. Louis Cardinals catcher, sold the riverfront estate at 6431 River Pointe Way to Williams for $8 million. At the time, the buyer was unknown.

Records show Krypton LLC filed a notice of commencement in October to demolish the house.

The same LLC also owns a waterfront mansion under construction in Jupiter’s Pennock Point community.

Williams and her sister Venus, a tennis player who is also an interior designer, have owned properties throughout South Florida. In 2018, Serena sold a vacant lot at 152 Bear’s Club Drive in Jupiter for $6 million to Patrón Spirits CEO Edward Brown and his wife Ashley.