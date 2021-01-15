When Greenwich real estate broker Janet Milligan stopped for an ice cream more than 40 years ago, she didn’t expect she would meet two of her most high-profile clients.

At that time, Tommy and Susie Hilfiger were married and “just normal people,” who approached Milligan as she was reviewing listings at Friendly’s to ask if she would show them some homes in the area.

Fast forward and the Sotheby’s International Realty agent has handled numerous transactions for the two, who are now divorced but remain friends. And now, Milligan is helping them both leave the tony Connecticut town they’ve lived in for years.

On Friday, the fashion mogul’s sprawling estate sold for $45 million and he and his current wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, are now bound for Palm Beach. The same day the deed for his estate was filed, Milligan listed Susie Hilfiger’s home, known as Denbigh Farm, where the couple’s children grew up, for $40 million. She is heading to California where all the children live. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale and the listing.

Tommy Hilfiger’s 22-acre property with a more than 13,000-square-foot mansion was asking $47.5 million, and Milligan said it had three buyers vying for it after she showed the home four times.

Sally Slater of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers who purchased the estate through a limited liability company.

“They’re not showy people. They’re just looking to start their life in Greenwich as opposed to where they were,” Slater said of her unnamed clients. A staffer at the Greenwich Country Clerk’s office confirmed the estate was bought without a mortgage.

Meanwhile, Susie Hilfiger’s just-listed property spans 17 acres and is an equestrian estate that was previously owned by diplomat Joseph Verner Reed, Jr. The grounds also include a pool and tennis courts.

The farm comes online as demand in the town continues to grow. Last month, Greenwich saw the number of contracts signed for single-family homes triple compared to December 2019, though there were no contracts penned above $10 million, according to Douglas Elliman’s monthly report. The number of homes on the market in Greenwich are also increasing, albeit at a slower pace than buyers are willing to purchase.