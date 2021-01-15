Open Menu

Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate sells for $45M

Sale comes as his ex-wife, Susie Hilfiger, lists her nearby home for $40M

Tri-State /
Jan.January 15, 2021 05:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tommy Hilfiger and his recently sold estate in Greenwich, CT. (Getty, Janet Milligan)

Tommy Hilfiger and his recently sold estate in Greenwich, CT. (Getty, Janet Milligan)

When Greenwich real estate broker Janet Milligan stopped for an ice cream more than 40 years ago, she didn’t expect she would meet two of her most high-profile clients.

At that time, Tommy and Susie Hilfiger were married and “just normal people,” who approached Milligan as she was reviewing listings at Friendly’s to ask if she would show them some homes in the area.

Fast forward and the Sotheby’s International Realty agent has handled numerous transactions for the two, who are now divorced but remain friends. And now, Milligan is helping them both leave the tony Connecticut town they’ve lived in for years.

Susie Hilfiger and her $40 million Greenwich house. (Getty, Sotheby's Realty)

Susie Hilfiger and her $40 million Greenwich house. (Getty, Sotheby’s Realty)

On Friday, the fashion mogul’s sprawling estate sold for $45 million and he and his current wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, are now bound for Palm Beach. The same day the deed for his estate was filed, Milligan listed Susie Hilfiger’s home, known as Denbigh Farm, where the couple’s children grew up, for $40 million. She is heading to California where all the children live. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale and the listing.

Tommy Hilfiger’s 22-acre property with a more than 13,000-square-foot mansion was asking $47.5 million, and Milligan said it had three buyers vying for it after she showed the home four times.

Read more

Sally Slater of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers who purchased the estate through a limited liability company.

“They’re not showy people. They’re just looking to start their life in Greenwich as opposed to where they were,” Slater said of her unnamed clients. A staffer at the Greenwich Country Clerk’s office confirmed the estate was bought without a mortgage.

Meanwhile, Susie Hilfiger’s just-listed property spans 17 acres and is an equestrian estate that was previously owned by diplomat Joseph Verner Reed, Jr. The grounds also include a pool and tennis courts.

The farm comes online as demand in the town continues to grow. Last month, Greenwich saw the number of contracts signed for single-family homes triple compared to December 2019, though there were no contracts penned above $10 million, according to Douglas Elliman’s monthly report. The number of homes on the market in Greenwich are also increasing, albeit at a slower pace than buyers are willing to purchase.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Jenna Ryan was part of a group who flew on a private plane from Denton, TX, to Washington, D.C., with the intention of joining the protestors (Twitter.com/DotJenna)

    Texas Realtor faces criminal charges for role in Capitol attack

    Texas Realtor faces criminal charges for role in Capitol attack
    Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock)

    Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M

    Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M
    Nir Meir Asks Court to Stop Eviction (Google Maps)

    Nir Meir seeks to throw out Hamptons ejection suit

    Nir Meir seeks to throw out Hamptons ejection suit
    Robert Frank with 1021 Park Avenue and Ben Lambert with 28 Laight Street (Getty, Google Maps)

    Who’s buying and selling Manhattan homes? Last month’s notable deals

    Who’s buying and selling Manhattan homes? Last month’s notable deals
    Serena Williams with 7703 Bold Lad Road and 6431 River Pointe Way (Getty, Google Maps)

    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion

    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.