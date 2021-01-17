Joan Collins is saying goodbye to Midtown.

The soap star, best known for playing the conniving Alexis Carrington Colby on “Dynasty,” and her husband, producer Percy Gibson, have listed their three-bedroom co-op at 110 East 57th Street for $2.095 million. The couple used the apartment primarily as a pied-à-terre, according to the New York Times, and also have homes in London, Los Angeles, and the south of France.

The home was created by combining three units on the building’s eighth floor, and includes a master bedroom suite that used to be a studio apartment. There’s a formal dining room and a galley kitchen. There are three full bathrooms, including an aqua-tiled one that’s as gloriously retro as you’d expect from the home of an 1980s soap star.

And there was one amenity that the famously fashionable Collins particularly loved.

“The clincher for me was the 16 closets it has,” she told the Times.

Though the couple made additions and renovations to the apartment over the years, it could also accommodate additional changes, according to listing broker Carolyn Weiner-Trapness of Brown Harris Stevens. “The kitchen could easily be opened up to the living and dining room to give it a loftlike feeling,” she said.

[NYT] — Amy Plitt