Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are lowering the ask on their Sherman Oaks mansion.

Wade, the former Miami Heat superstar, and Union, an actress, are now asking $6 million for the 8,650-square-foot home, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s $200,000 less than they had been seeking, and the exact amount they paid for the property in 2018, a year after it was built.

Last year, the couple paid $18 million for a 17,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion.

The Sherman Oaks home is a three-level Mediteranean-style, and sits on three-quarters of an acre on a private road at 15234 Rayneta Drive. It has five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, along with a home theater, wine cellar and an elevator.

Annie Marie Simpliciano with Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments have the listing.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch