Chris Bosh sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $15M

Sale of Dwyane Wade’s nearby mansion on North Bay Road is pending

Miami /
Jan.January 19, 2021 01:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Chris Bosh and his North Bay Road home, 6396 North Bay Road (Getty, One Sotheby’s International Realty)

Retired Miami Heat basketball star Chris Bosh sold his waterfront Miami Beach estate for more than $15 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Bosh, who first listed the property at 6396 North Bay Road for $18 million about three years ago, sold the mansion to an undisclosed buyer in an off-market deal, according to an email blast obtained by TRD.

Diane Lieberman of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented Bosh and his wife, Adrienne Williams Bosh, while Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo, also with One Sotheby’s, represented the buyer. The brokerage declined to comment on the sale.

The seven-bedroom, nearly 12,400-square-foot mansion sold for $15.2 million.

The NBA All-Star, who also played for the Toronto Raptors, was part of the Heat’s “Big Three,” which included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. James sold his Coconut Grove home for $13.4 million in 2015, while Wade, who retired in 2019, has his home nearby on North Bay Road on the market for $26.5 million. Wade’s home sale is pending, according to Realtor.com.

Property records show Bosh paid about $12.3 million for his Miami Beach mansion in 2010, a year after it was completed. The property includes an infinity-edge pool, boat dock, outdoor kitchen, gym and guesthouse. It was developed in 2009 on a 24,000-square-foot lot.

Luxury home sales along North Bay Road have skyrocketed in recent months.

Spec home developer Peter Fine recently sold the mansion at 6440 North Bay Road to billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb for $20 million, sources told TRD.

In November, the waterfront Miami Beach lot at 5860 North Bay Road, once home to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, sold to developer Jarrett Posner, founder and chairman of New York City-based BMC Investments, for $11 million.




