A U.S. tech billionaire and his supermodel wife dropped $30 million on a French domicile.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr’s new home sits in the heart of Paris, just near the Seine river, according to the New York Post.

At over 10,000 square feet, the mansion has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two dressing rooms, a library, music room, wine cellar and separate staff quarters. The property also comes with its own 10,000-square-foot private park and pool.

The couple purchased the property in May, but the news was not reported until this month.

Spiegel, 30, co-founded Snapchat with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown in 2011. By 25, Spiegel had become a billionaire, and his net worth was estimated to be $10.2 billion as of December 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron granted him citizenship in 2018.

Spiegel and Kerr married in 2017 and have two children. Kerr also has a child from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

[NYP] — Danielle Balbi