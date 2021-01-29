Open Menu

But the commute is still great: US office occupancy at just 22%

Across 10 major metros, numbers are falling; NY and Chicago among lowest

National /
Jan.January 29, 2021 05:48 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Office buildings across the U.S. are still pretty empty.

In 10 major metropolitan cities, the average number of office workers who returned to their desks fell to 21.7 percent on Jan. 20, according to a new report by Kastle Systems International. Many companies are still taking a wait-and-see approach as coronavirus vaccinations continue their slow pace. American Express this week told workers to operate from home until Labor Day.

In New York, occupancy fell to 12.9 on Jan. 20, from 14 percent the week before, the Kastle study found. Meanwhile, Manhattan’s office availability in the fourth quarter hit a record high of 14.3 percent, according to a recent report from Colliers International.

In Chicago, which is suffering its own office market cataclysm, Kastle found that occupancy had dipped to 16.7 percent, from 18.5 percent the week before.

The lowest total of the 10 was in Washington, D.C., where just 10.2 percent of office buildings were occupied for the week of Jan. 20. That was a 9.5 percent fall from the 19.7 percent form the previous week.

Kastle calculated the percentages based on key fob and app access data compiled from employees in 2,681 buildings across 138 cities.

The situation was better in Texas. In Dallas, Houston and Austin, occupancy hit between 32 and 35 percent, making those the top three of the 10.

Still, all 9 of the 10 cities saw declines in occupancy from the previous week. The outlier was Los Angeles, which remained even at 26.4 percent.

The other three cities were Philadelphia, San Francisco and San Jose, California.

All is not lost, at least not for the workers. Some employees have cited working better from home. According to a survey from Edelman, 1 in 3 remote workers said they experienced an enhanced work-life balance.

In New York, real estate leaders, despite pushing for the return to the office, have admitted that there’s a long road ahead before things return to normal — or a new normal.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chicago office marketCommercial Real EstateCoronavirusNY Office Marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mall owners saw dramatic gains before equally dramatic losses. (Macerich, Getty)
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    Linc LIC and Jackson Park (RockRose, Tishman Speyer)
    Two huge Long Island City rentals see occupancy plummet
    Two huge Long Island City rentals see occupancy plummet
    From left: 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 731 Lexington Avenue and Empire State Building (VNO, iStock)
    These real estate stocks could be the next short squeeze
    These real estate stocks could be the next short squeeze
    Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch and Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst (Getty, iStock)
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Robinhood founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    (iStock)
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    (iStock)
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    From left: 11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.