Former Howard Hughes exec’s Chelsea PH asks $50M

Condo at 551 West 21st Street boasts 61-foot-long rooftop pool

New York /
Jan.January 29, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
David Weinreb owns the penthouse at 551 West 21st. (Getty, Foster + Partners)

David Weinreb owns the penthouse at 551 West 21st. (Getty, Foster + Partners)

 

Fancy a swim? A Manhattan penthouse equipped with a 61-foot-long, rooftop swimming pool is hitting the market asking nearly $50 million.

The unit at 551 West 21st Street in West Chelsea belongs to David Weinreb, co-founder and former CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, according to the Wall Street Journal. The real estate executive bought the penthouse as raw space for $38 million in 2017, and is now asking $49.995 million.

Read more

The apartment spans 6,400 square feet, and the 4,600-square-foot outdoor terrace offers views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

Foster + Partners designed the condo project, which sits on the corner of 11th Avenue and has a private courtyard, a fitness center, yoga room, lounge and playroom.

“The rooftop is what sets it most apart from any other home that I toured,” Weinreb told the Journal. “I love to swim and having the city’s largest private outdoor rooftop pool was a special feature.”

Weinreb had purchased the unit as a pied-à-terre, but never moved in. He said he’s selling it now because he is spending less time in New York.

The home is once again being sold as raw space, and can be built out with up to five bedrooms. The Corcoran Group’s Deborah Kern has the listing.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones




