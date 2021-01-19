Open Menu

Matt Damon lists Pacific Palisades mansion and heads to NY

$21M listing comes 2 years after actor and wife bought Brooklyn Heights penthouse

Jan.January 19, 2021
TRD Staff
 Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (Getty, iStock)
Matt Damon and his wife have listed their Pacific Palisades mansion for $21 million, as the couple intends to move their family to New York City, where they bought a penthouse two years ago.

The Academy Award-winning actor and wife Luciana Barroso are set to list their 13,500-square-foot home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

They paid $15 million for the seven-bedroom modernist property in 2012, and haven’t renovated it beyond some cosmetic work, listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency told the Journal.

The home has a central atrium with a 35-foot-tall vaulted ceiling, an open living and dining room, and amenities including a gym, home theater, and wine storage.

The pool area is resort-like with a large outdoor pavilion, waterfall, and spa. There is also a koi pond and a children’s play area in the backyard.

Damon — who shared an Oscar for best original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” — and Barroso paid $16.8 million for a 6,200-square-foot Brooklyn Heights penthouse in late 2018. It was the priciest residential deal ever recorded in the borough.

“They really love it there, even with everything going on with Covid,” Haskell told the Journal, referring to New York.

In September, an 11,900-square-foot Pacific Palisades home owned by the family of the late singer Johnny Hallday — “the French Elvis Presley” — listed for $18 million. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

