Shaquille O’Neal sells Orlando megamansion for $16.5M

Basketball legend bought the home in 1993, his rookie year with Orlando Magic

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 30, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The megamansion has been on the market since Septmeber. (Getty, Atlas Team/Compass)

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has finally parted ways with his Shaq-sized estate in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer let go of the 35,000-square-foot mansion for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post. He paid just $4 million for the property in 1993, his rookie year with the Orlando Magic.

The home has been on the market since September, when it was listed for nearly $20 million, but that wasn’t his first time trying to sell. Shaq first listed the property in 2018 for $28 million; by that year’s end he’d dropped the price to $21.9 million.

The estate is every bit as over-the-top as one might imagine from the charismatic big man. Not long after buying it, O’Neal expanded the mansion from 23,000 square feet to its current size. It now has 12 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court.

The main bedroom suite alone totals 1,000 square feet, and has an oversized circular bed prominently featuring the Superman logo that he’s identified with for years. The logo appears elsewhere in the house as well.

Other amenities include a wine storage room, three fireplaces, a 95-foot-long swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. The home comes with 700 feet of lake frontage and a dock with two slips. The garage is more of a showroom and has room for 17 vehicles.

O’Neal also recently sold a small (by comparison) home in Bell Canyon, California, for $1.85 million, a few hundred thousand dollars more than what he paid for it in 2018.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

