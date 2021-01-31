The creator of the long-running reality show series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” is looking for a match for his beachfront home in the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Mike Fleiss is asking $34.5 million for the two-acre property, according to the Wall Street Journal. It sits on Hanalei Bay, a circular cove on the island’s north shore.

The listing amount is twice what Fleiss paid actress Julia Roberts for the property in 2016, although only a few million more than what Roberts first tried to get for it.

Fleiss renovated the 110-year old home and re-landscaped the rectangular property, which is now essentially one large hedge-lined lawn. The property has direct access to the beach.

The home itself spans two floors with four bedrooms. There is a large kitchen but the home is otherwise fairly modest, with the property itself the real selling point. There is also a one-bedroom guesthouse on the property.

The area is somewhat isolated, but home to numerous resorts and at least two golf courses.

In Maui, windsurfing legend Robby Naish listed his 73-acre compound earlier this month for $18 million. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch