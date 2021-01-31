Open Menu

“The Bachelor” creator really thought his Hawaii home was the one

But now Mike Fleiss is moving on, and asking $35M for the Kauai property

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 31, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mike Fleiss and his Hanalei home (Getty, Hawaii Life)

Mike Fleiss and his Hanalei home (Getty, Hawaii Life)

The creator of the long-running reality show series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” is looking for a match for his beachfront home in the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Mike Fleiss is asking $34.5 million for the two-acre property, according to the Wall Street Journal. It sits on Hanalei Bay, a circular cove on the island’s north shore.

The listing amount is twice what Fleiss paid actress Julia Roberts for the property in 2016, although only a few million more than what Roberts first tried to get for it.

Fleiss renovated the 110-year old home and re-landscaped the rectangular property, which is now essentially one large hedge-lined lawn. The property has direct access to the beach.

The home itself spans two floors with four bedrooms. There is a large kitchen but the home is otherwise fairly modest, with the property itself the real selling point. There is also a one-bedroom guesthouse on the property.

The area is somewhat isolated, but home to numerous resorts and at least two golf courses.

In Maui, windsurfing legend Robby Naish listed his 73-acre compound earlier this month for $18 million. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
retail bankruptciesRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mall owners saw dramatic gains before equally dramatic losses. (Macerich, Getty)
Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
8,741 retail stores closed in 2020. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Photos via Getty)
Retail bloodbath will continue with 10,000 closures this year: report
Retail bloodbath will continue with 10,000 closures this year: report
1529 62nd St, Brooklyn, NY (Google Maps)
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
As of November, Target had 1,897 stores nationwide. (iStock)
Target’s expansion continues with takeover of old Kmart stores
Target’s expansion continues with takeover of old Kmart stores
Fabric co-founder, CEO Elram Goren (Getty, Elram Goren via LinkedIn)
Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
Security around Trump Tower to be reduced after 45th POTUS leaves office. (Getty, The Trump Organization)
Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office
Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office
Hellcat Annie’s and Scruffy Duffy’s at 637-639 10th Avenue (Google Maps)
Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin
Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin
Cary Towne Center in North Carolina and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney (Google Maps; Getty)
“Fortnite” game developer will convert mall into massive HQ
“Fortnite” game developer will convert mall into massive HQ
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.