Opendoor looks to raise $700M

Secondary stock offering to fuel iBuying firm's expansion: filing

National /
Feb.February 02, 2021 05:55 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Twitter)

Six weeks after going public, Opendoor is hungry for more cash.

The instant homebuying startup plans to raise more than $600 million by offering 24 million shares of its common stock, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. Opendoor is yet to price the shares, but estimated net proceeds based on a closing price of $26.12 on January 29. The company could raise just under $700 million if underwriters at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs exercise their shares.

According to the regulatory filing, Opendoor plans to invest in existing markets and new markets, and will add to its working capital. “The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility,” the filing stated.

After going public, Opendoor had $1 billion in cash. But homebuying is an extremely capital-intensive business, and the startup is likely looking to build on its momentum and the liquidity in the financial markets to grow its market share. Earlier Tuesday, brokerage giant Realogy announced a $200 million offering of senior notes, adding to $1 billion raised over the past 12 months.

Led by CEO Eric Wu, Opendoor buys homes from owners who want the certainty of a quick closing. After making minor improvements, it aims to sell at a premium and also branch into ancillary services.

The San Francisco-based startup went public in December after merging with a blank-check firm sponsored by Chamath Palihapitiya. Ahead of trading, Opendoor’s valuation soared to $18 billion, about three times its enterprise value of $5 billion in September when it struck the deal with Palihapitiya. The stock closed at $31.25 per share on December 21.

The shares have dipped over the past six weeks. Opendoor’s stock closed at $28.47 per share on Tuesday, up from $26.25 a day prior, giving it a market cap of just over $15 billion.

Opendoor has projected $10 billion in revenue by 2023. It said by capturing 4 percent of the U.S. housing market, it can be a $50 billion company.




