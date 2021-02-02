On the heels of a banner year for New York’s suburban housing market, Triplemint is expanding into Westchester County.

Triplemint has tapped Douglas Elliman’s Owen Berkowitz and Carol Marrone to serve as founding agents for its Westchester business. The agents are bringing along their three-person team, which includes Susan Reddy, Michael Taraboulos and Matthew Marrone.

The Westchester-based team has received Elliman’s Pinnacle Award, meaning that its annual gross commission income was among the top 2 percent of the company, every year since 2016. Last year, the team closed $60 million in sales, according to Berkowitz and Marrone.

It’s an opportune time for an expansion into the Westchester market, which has seen a boon thanks to homebuyers hunting for more space. The region’s home sales last year were the highest since 1996 and, with low inventory, prices are skyrocketing. The median sales price for a single-family home in the county was up 20 percent year over year in the final quarter of 2020.

But CEO David Walker said the timing of the expansion was related to finding the right agents to lead the effort.

“Since the start, Triplemint’s expansion strategy has been about quality over quantity,

launching with a people-first focus, rather than market-first,” he said in a statement.

The New York City-based brokerage has been expanding its territory over the past 18 months, starting with a New Jersey firm it acquired in fall 2019. In spring 2020, Triplemint brought over broker Aaron Seawood and his team from Compass to lead its new Brooklyn office. In the summer, the firm launched in the Hamptons, a push led by Tyler Whitman, who’s become one of Triplemint’s most well-known brokers after joining Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” show last year.

Berkowitz said the conversation to join Triplemint began in January when the firm’s chief revenue officer, Eric Barron, reached out to them.

He described the offer as an invitation to be “the new kids on the block” that seemed like a “fun trip” for the team.

“What better energy is there than a new everything?” he said. “A new year, a new administration and a new move.”

“We wish Carol and Owen the best of luck in their new endeavors,” said a spokesperson from Elliman.