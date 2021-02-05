Open Menu

Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Gronk paid $1.7M for his Marquis Miami unit in 2019

Miami Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 06, 2021 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will have his lofty Miami condo to go home to following Super Bowl LV this weekend.

Gronkowski, known as The Gronk, paid $1.7 million in 2019 for the four-bedroom, 3,850-square-foot unit at Marquis, a downtown Miami condo tower at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard. After he retired from the New England Patriots, Gronkowski joined his then-former teammate, Tom Brady, in Tampa last year.

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Less than a week after Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in 2019, he sold his Boston apartment for $2.3 million. The 31-year-old is a three-time Super Bowl champ, and spent his entire professional career up until 2020 playing for the Patriots. He’s considered one of the best tight ends of all time.

Read more

He scored a deal on his Miami condo, acquiring it at a discount off both the asking price and the previous sale price. Property records show the seller, retired Norwegian soccer player John Carew, paid $2.4 million for the unit in 2013. It’s on the 39th floor of the building.

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Eventually, it looks like both Brady and Gronkowski will be in Miami together. Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, paid about $17 million for a waterfront teardown on the exclusive Indian Creek Island late last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatedowntown Miamimarquis miami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Shane Smith and his Santa Monica Estate (Photos via Getty; The Agency)
    Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith wants $50M for SaMo mansion
    Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith wants $50M for SaMo mansion
    344 North Ocean Boulevard with Kevin James (Getty, Elliman)
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    The megamansion has been on the market since Septmeber. (Getty, Atlas Team/Compass)
    Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando megamansion in contract
    Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando megamansion in contract
    Celebrities like Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez spent lockdown spurring a luxury residential boom in exclusive enclaves in Miami and Los Angeles.
    What celeb buyers want during the pandemic
    What celeb buyers want during the pandemic
    Matthew Perry and 25438 Malibu Road (Getty, Redfin)
    Matthew Perry parts with Malibu beach house for $13M
    Matthew Perry parts with Malibu beach house for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.